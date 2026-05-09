Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Breaking America's Two-Party System in Explosive Rant — Says People Are 'Fully Disgusted' With Democrats and Republicans
May 9 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashed a fiery tirade against both Democrats and Republicans, claiming Americans are "fully disgusted" with the current political system, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial Georgia Republican blasted both major parties over redistricting battles, government spending, and political infighting.
Greene Says Americans Are 'Done' With Both Parties
In a lengthy post shared to X, Greene accused Democrats and Republicans alike of focusing more on political power than on helping voters.
"It's a really sad state that our country is in when both political parties are using redistricting as their main strategy to win midterms," she wrote.
Greene argued that neither party is presenting voters with meaningful accomplishments or policy goals, instead claiming both sides are obsessed with "team sports" politics and winning elections through redrawn district maps.
"Both parties have failed miserably," she added, while pointing to the national debt, foreign wars, and political scandals as examples of why Americans are losing trust in Washington.
'Americans Are Fully Disgusted'
"Both parties are filled with corruption and scandals. And both parties are completely captured by rich donors, corporate lobbies, and foreign donors and interests," she claimed.
The MAGA firebrand went on to claim voters from across the political spectrum are increasingly rejecting partisan chaos.
"So many Americans are fully disgusted with both parties to the point they don’t even want to vote, but have nowhere to turn," Greene wrote.
Greene Pushes Independent Candidates
Greene's latest comments also included a call for the rise of independent political candidates outside the traditional Republican and Democratic system.
"There has never been a better time than now to begin the development of support for independent candidates," she wrote.
According to Greene, voters are craving politicians who focus on issues instead of party loyalty and who refuse to become part of what she called the "political industrial complex."
"Candidates that run on issues and not team jerseys," she continued. "Candidates that truly are for Americans."
Greene concluded her latest message by suggesting the current political system may no longer be sustainable.
"While yes, this is no easy task, but it's coming to the point where there is no other option but to break the two-party system and build something new to support Americans," she wrote.
'Toxic Divisive Politics'
Greene's latest rant comes after she previously blasted the state of American politics in another fiery message shared on X.
"Practically everyone I talk to is done with toxic divisive politics. They hate both sides because both sides are failures," Greene wrote at the time. "Yes people still hold their core beliefs but they are fed up with the drama."
"All people want is their government to shut the F up and make Americans lives good. Thats it. Just that," she added.