Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Breaking America's Two-Party System in Explosive Rant — Says People Are 'Fully Disgusted' With Democrats and Republicans

In a lengthy post shared to X, Greene accused Democrats and Republicans alike of focusing more on political power than on helping voters.

"It's a really sad state that our country is in when both political parties are using redistricting as their main strategy to win midterms," she wrote.

Greene argued that neither party is presenting voters with meaningful accomplishments or policy goals, instead claiming both sides are obsessed with "team sports" politics and winning elections through redrawn district maps.

"Both parties have failed miserably," she added, while pointing to the national debt, foreign wars, and political scandals as examples of why Americans are losing trust in Washington.