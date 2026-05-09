EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince William and Princess Catherine's 'Creepy' Waxworks Are at Center of Bizarre 'Kidnap' Security Alert
May 9 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have become the unlikely focus of a security scare after their wax figures at Madame Tussauds London sparked such intense backlash that some royal fans are said to be plotting to kidnap the models, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
William, 43, and Catherine, 44, have been represented at the central London attraction for years, but their dummies have attracted renewed attention following the repositioning of their likenesses to mark their 15th wedding anniversary.
The refreshed figures, which have just gone on display as part of the Royal Palace exhibit, have undergone multiple updates since first being unveiled.
William's initial figure debuted in 2005, while the couple was first displayed together in 2012.
Catherine's likeness was most recently refreshed in 2025, with both figures now styled in outfits inspired by the Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2023.
'They're Almost Lifelike But Not Quite'
However, the latest display has triggered sharply divided reactions from visitors.
"There's been a surprisingly intense backlash to these updated waxworks – far beyond the usual criticism you might expect," a source told us.
"Some royal fans have taken to private Telegram groups to vent their frustration, and in more extreme cases, there's even been talk of trying to snatch the figures because they find them so unsettling. It's created a situation where security concerns are being taken very seriously."
The insider added: "For some, the issue is that the figures fall into that uncanny space where they're almost lifelike but not quite, which can be deeply uncomfortable. When you're dealing with figures as recognizable as William and Catherine, even the slightest perceived inaccuracy gets amplified, and that's clearly what's happening here. Fans have been saying the new waxworks just make them look creepy and not like themselves."
Visitors React With Fear And Fascination
Visitors have also voiced a mixture of fascination and unease at the display.
One attendee said: "I hate Madame Tussauds – the figures just look off and creepy. I have actually seen some royal fans in tears of despair, and others saying they were being left terrified by the creepy looks of the models."
Experts say such reactions are not unusual when wax figures fail to strike the right balance.
"Wax figures operate in a narrow space between lifelike and artificial, and when that balance tips, it can create discomfort rather than admiration," one waxworks specialist said. "The Waleses are among the most photographed people in the world, so even small inaccuracies become highly noticeable to visitors, and can make models seem 'creepy.'"
The figures themselves are dressed to reflect high-profile royal appearances. Catherine's waxwork wears a pink gown with the Royal Victorian Order sash and Royal Family Order of Elizabeth II, alongside a replica of the Lover's Knot Tiara associated with Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in 1997 aged 36. William's likeness is styled in a black tuxedo with military medals linked to the Order of the Garter.
Not all reactions have been negative. Some visitors have praised the craftsmanship.
One said: "These wax figures are usually pretty bad, but even the Wales' in wax look good."
Another added: "Wow. They are both very good likenesses of The Prince and Princess."
The renewed scrutiny comes as the royal couple recently marked their anniversary with a family photograph taken in Cornwall, featuring their children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, eight – alongside their dog Orla.