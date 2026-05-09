Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene as 'Proven Bigot and Anti-Semite' — Says Left Shouldn't 'Align' With Her

Speaking at the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics, Ocasio-Cortez defended her past claim that there are "white supremacist sympathizers" within the Republican Party while discussing bipartisanship in Congress.

"I do stand by those comments — it's just true!" the New York Democrat said, per Mediaite, after being asked whether such remarks make cross-party cooperation more difficult.

Ocasio-Cortez explained that while she has worked with Republicans like Rep. Tim Burchett on legislation to ban congressional insider trading, she believes Greene crosses a line.

"I personally do not trust someone like Marjorie Taylor Greene, a proven bigot and anti-Semite, on the issues of what is good for Gazans and Israelis," she said.

"I don't think that it benefits our movement, in that instance, to align the left with white nationalists. I don't think it serves us," she added.