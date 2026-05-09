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Home > News > Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene as 'Proven Bigot and Anti-Semite' — Says Left Shouldn't 'Align' With Her

split image of Marjorie Taylor Green / Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez / Donald Trump
Source: mega

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned the left against aligning with Marjorie Taylor Greene despite the Republican's public split from Donald Trump.

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May 9 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made clear she wants no alliance with Marjorie Taylor Greene, even as the conservative firebrand continues publicly turning against President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a fiery appearance on May 9, Ocasio-Cortez blasted Greene as a "proven bigot and anti-Semite" and warned the left against embracing her.

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AOC Rejects Any Alliance With MTG

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image of The New York Democrat called Greene a 'proven bigot and anti-Semite' during a University of Chicago appearance.
Source: mega

The New York Democrat called Greene a 'proven bigot and anti-Semite' during a University of Chicago appearance.

Speaking at the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics, Ocasio-Cortez defended her past claim that there are "white supremacist sympathizers" within the Republican Party while discussing bipartisanship in Congress.

"I do stand by those comments — it's just true!" the New York Democrat said, per Mediaite, after being asked whether such remarks make cross-party cooperation more difficult.

Ocasio-Cortez explained that while she has worked with Republicans like Rep. Tim Burchett on legislation to ban congressional insider trading, she believes Greene crosses a line.

"I personally do not trust someone like Marjorie Taylor Greene, a proven bigot and anti-Semite, on the issues of what is good for Gazans and Israelis," she said.

"I don't think that it benefits our movement, in that instance, to align the left with white nationalists. I don't think it serves us," she added.

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Greene Turns Against Trump and the GOP

image of Ocasio-Cortez defended her previous comments about 'white supremacist sympathizers' within Congress.
Source: mega

Ocasio-Cortez defended her previous comments about 'white supremacist sympathizers' within Congress.

AOC's comments come as Greene has spent recent months publicly feuding with Trump, attacking fellow Republicans, and distancing herself from the MAGA movement she once fiercely championed.

In one fiery X post, Greene claimed Americans are exhausted by the current political climate and fed up with both parties.

"Practically everyone I talk to is done with toxic divisive politics. They hate both sides because both sides are failures," she wrote.

"Yes people still hold their core beliefs but they are fed up with the drama," she continued.

The Georgia Republican added: "All people want is their government to shut the F up and make Americans' lives good."

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'The GOP Is Done'

image of Greene recently claimed Americans are 'done with toxic divisive politics' and frustrated with both parties.
Source: mega

Greene recently claimed Americans are 'done with toxic divisive politics' and frustrated with both parties.

Greene later unloaded on Republicans after lawmakers advanced a controversial surveillance extension, accusing GOP leaders of betraying voters and abandoning campaign promises.

"The GOP is done," Greene declared. "After years of Trump and Republicans campaigning and demanding on Fox News that warrant requirements must be added to FISA, nothing changed."

She continued: ""The promises they made to you are broken. The only thing that matters is voting records, none of their words. Words are meaningless puffs of air."

"Behind the veil, they are one and the same as the Democrats," she claimed.

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image of Trump reignited his feud with Greene in a lengthy Truth Social rant after a GOP victory in Georgia.
Source: mega

Trump reignited his feud with Greene in a lengthy Truth Social rant after a GOP victory in Georgia.

The MAGA infighting escalated even further after Trump launched into a personal rant targeting Greene following a Republican victory in Georgia's 14th congressional district.

On Truth Social, the president mocked Greene as "Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown" and praised GOP candidate Clay Fuller as "a very large improvement over his deranged predecessor."

But Greene refused to directly engage with Trump's attack during an appearance on CNN's The Situation Room.

"You don't respond to bullies, and you don't pay attention to people when they're failing, and President Trump is failing right now," she said.

Greene then escalated tensions further by calling Trump "mentally unstable."

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