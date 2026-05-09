EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Lisa Marie Presley's Craziest Allegations Against Michael Jackson as His Biopic Keeps Being Slammed
May 9 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Lisa Marie Presley's most startling claims about her marriage to Michael Jackson have resurfaced as the new biopic Michael about the 'King of Pop' faces mounting criticism, reigniting debate over the Badsinger's private life and the enduring mystery surrounding his relationship with Elvis' only daughter.
Presley, who died in 2023 aged 54, married Jackson in 1994 when she was 25 and he was 35 – a union which captivated global audiences at the height of the performer's fame.
The renewed scrutiny over their relationship comes as Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, charts Michael's rise from child star with the Jackson 5 to one of the most influential figures in music history.
Starring Jaafar Jackson in the titular role of Jackson, the film has drawn criticism from some quarters, prompting a re-examination of Lisa Marie's posthumous memoir From Here to the Great Unknown, completed by her daughter Riley Keough.
Memoir Revelations Resurface Amid Biopic Buzz
Among the most widely discussed revelations in the book is Presley's account of Jackson's personal disclosures early in their relationship.
"Lisa Marie's reflections have taken on a new weight in light of the film – they paint a picture that is far more complicated than the polished narrative audiences may expect," a source told us. "Her claims about their intimacy and Michael's emotional vulnerability will raise fresh eyebrows, particularly as the biopic attempts to present a definitive version of his life."
In her memoir, Presley wrote candidly about Jackson's admission at the start of their romance.
She said: "I was terrified because I didn't want to make the wrong move," recalling his claim he was "still a virgin" when they began dating.
Presley also described his insistence his past relationships had not progressed beyond limited physical contact, with the singer apparently citing connections with Tatum O'Neal and Brooke Shields.
Whirlwind Romance And Sudden Marriage
Her memoir also details the intensity and speed of their relationship.
Presley wrote: "Michael said, 'I don't know if you've noticed, but I'm completely in love with you. I want us to get married and for you to have my children.'"
The declaration came while she was still married to her first husband, Danny Keough, and led to a swift divorce followed by a secret wedding to Jackson just 20 days later.
"There's a growing sense that these personal revelations are overshadowing the new film itself," our source added. "Rather than focusing solely on his musical legacy, audiences will now be revisiting the complexities of his relationships, and Lisa Marie's account is central to that.
"It introduces elements of uncertainty and contradiction that don't sit neatly alongside a celebratory portrayal of Michael in the new movie."
Marriage Struggles And Lasting Impact
Presley also described falling "madly in love" with Jackson but suggested their marriage was strained by pressures behind the scenes, including his alleged reliance on prescription drugs and the intense scrutiny on him surrounding child abuse allegations against the singer in the mid-1990s.
She remained publicly supportive during the period, even encouraging Jackson to resolve his legal battles, but the relationship ultimately fractured.
"Her writing makes clear that the reality of their marriage was far from straightforward," our insider added. "It highlights emotional highs and significant challenges, which complicates any attempt to present a simplified version of events on screen."
The couple divorced in 1996, though Presley later acknowledged attempts to reconcile in the years that followed.