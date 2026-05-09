EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Lisa Marie Presley's Craziest Allegations Against Michael Jackson as His Biopic Keeps Being Slammed

Among the most widely discussed revelations in the book is Presley's account of Jackson's personal disclosures early in their relationship.

"Lisa Marie's reflections have taken on a new weight in light of the film – they paint a picture that is far more complicated than the polished narrative audiences may expect," a source told us. "Her claims about their intimacy and Michael's emotional vulnerability will raise fresh eyebrows, particularly as the biopic attempts to present a definitive version of his life."

In her memoir, Presley wrote candidly about Jackson's admission at the start of their romance.

She said: "I was terrified because I didn't want to make the wrong move," recalling his claim he was "still a virgin" when they began dating.

Presley also described his insistence his past relationships had not progressed beyond limited physical contact, with the singer apparently citing connections with Tatum O'Neal and Brooke Shields.