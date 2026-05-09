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Home > News > Bill Maher

Bill Maher Jokes Jeffrey Epstein's 'Suicide Note' Sounds Suspicious — Says Message Written in 'ALL CAPS' Reminded Him of Donald Trump

split image of Bill Maher / Donald Trump / Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

Bill Maher joked Jeffrey Epstein's alleged 'suicide note' sounded like one of Donald Trump's Truth Social posts.

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May 9 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

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Bill Maher took another shot at Donald Trump while joking that Jeffrey Epstein's alleged "suicide note" sounded suspiciously like one of the president's Truth Social posts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian's jab came only days after he blasted Gavin Newsom for embracing Trump-style trolling tactics himself.

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Maher Jokes Epstein Note 'Sounds Like' Trump

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image of The comedian mocked the message for being written in 'ALL CAPS with three exclamation points.'
Source: mega

The comedian mocked the message for being written in 'ALL CAPS with three exclamation points.'

During Friday night's episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher mocked the latest claims surrounding Epstein's 2019 death inside Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

"Speaking of killing, apparently they found Jeffrey Epstein's suicide note," Maher quipped after a discussion about the Iranian war.

The host referenced comments from Epstein's brother Mark, who recently claimed he suspects the handwritten note may have been fake.

"Apparently, it was from the guy, his cellmate, who Epstein said tried to kill him," Maher told viewers. "But he's the guy who found the note."

Maher then zeroed in on the wording of the alleged message, joking that the cellmate claimed authorities "found nothing" in "ALL CAPS with three exclamation points."

"WHO does that sound like?" Maher asked with a grin as the audience applauded. "I can't quite place it."

The comedian later added another jab, joking the message ended with the phrase: "Thank you for your attention to this matter" — a line he implied resembled Trump's posting style on Truth Social.

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Source: @RedWavePress/X

The remarks came shortly after Maher accused Gavin Newsom of imitating Trump's political style.

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Maher Accuses Newsom of Acting Like Trump

image of Newsom admitted he intentionally uses combative tactics to 'put a mirror up to Trump.'
Source: mega

Newsom admitted he intentionally uses combative tactics to 'put a mirror up to Trump.'

The irony of Maher's Trump comparison was hard to miss after the HBO host recently accused Newsom of adopting the president's exact political tactics.

During a separate interview on the show, Maher confronted the California governor over his increasingly combative public persona and online trolling.

"Among all the people who may or may not be running, you are the one who kind of imitates his style with the trolling," Maher told Newsom.

"You're suing Fox now, I understand," he added. "That sounds exactly like what he does."

Rather than deny the comparison, Newsom embraced it.

"I'm trying to put a mirror up to Donald Trump," the governor explained. "We're just trying to reflect that reality and express the absurdity of all of this."

Maher remained skeptical, replying: "Okay, again, but that does sound like him."

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Trump Fires Back in Furious Rant

image of Trump later erupted in a furious Truth Social rant attacking both Maher and Fox News.
Source: mega

Trump later erupted in a furious Truth Social rant attacking both Maher and Fox News.

The exchange quickly caught Trump's attention, leading the president to unload on Maher and Fox News in a lengthy Truth Social post.

"I hate seeing Fox, and other Conservative Outlets, constantly making Low Rated Bill Maher 'relevant' as it pertains to the Republican Party, and beyond," Trump wrote.

"Fox should stop putting this person on. He's not representing us. You look weak, stupid, and ineffective, and I hate seeing that," he continued.

Trump also mocked Newsom — referring to him as "Gavin Newscum" — while claiming the governor embarrassed Maher during their sit-down.

"Bill Maher was defenseless and totally deficient," Trump wrote.

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President Brands Maher 'Pathetic'

image of The president ultimately branded Maher 'pathetic' and 'a MORON' while demanding conservative media stop featuring him.
Source: mega

The president ultimately branded Maher 'pathetic' and 'a MORON' while demanding conservative media stop featuring him.

Trump then revisited a previous White House dinner with Maher, claiming the comedian appeared intimidated during the meeting.

"Bill Maher is a weak and ineffective person who I got to know very well during my dinner with him at the White House," Trump wrote. "He was nervous, scared, and the first words he uttered as he entered the Oval Office were, 'Can I have a drink?'"

The president added: "It was very endearing but, at the same time, absolutely pathetic."

Trump wrapped up the tirade with one final insult aimed squarely at the comedian.

"DON’T USE BILL MAHER ANY LONGER AS A REPRESENTATIVE OF YOU!" he wrote before branding the HBO host "a MORON, though slightly more talented than Jimmy Kimmel."

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