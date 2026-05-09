Bill Maher Jokes Jeffrey Epstein's 'Suicide Note' Sounds Suspicious — Says Message Written in 'ALL CAPS' Reminded Him of Donald Trump

During Friday night's episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher mocked the latest claims surrounding Epstein's 2019 death inside Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

"Speaking of killing, apparently they found Jeffrey Epstein's suicide note," Maher quipped after a discussion about the Iranian war.

The host referenced comments from Epstein's brother Mark, who recently claimed he suspects the handwritten note may have been fake.

"Apparently, it was from the guy, his cellmate, who Epstein said tried to kill him," Maher told viewers. "But he's the guy who found the note."

Maher then zeroed in on the wording of the alleged message, joking that the cellmate claimed authorities "found nothing" in "ALL CAPS with three exclamation points."

"WHO does that sound like?" Maher asked with a grin as the audience applauded. "I can't quite place it."

The comedian later added another jab, joking the message ended with the phrase: "Thank you for your attention to this matter" — a line he implied resembled Trump's posting style on Truth Social.