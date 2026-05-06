Epstein Alleged Suicide Note Unsealed By Federal Judge — Years After Pedo's Cellmate Claimed To Have Found It

The note reads: "They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!"

Judge Kenneth Karas allowed the public access to the fascinating evidence related to the late sex offender, who was found dead behind bars in August 2019 before he could stand trial for sex trafficking minors.

While Dr. Kristin Roman originally ticked "pending studies" in the autopsy report at the time, five days later, her boss, chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson, officially ruled Epstein's death a suicide, after "careful review of all investigative information."

The New York Times recently questioned why the alleged suicide note was never made public. The note had been previously sealed by a federal judge as part of Tartaglione’s kidnapping and murder case, despite the potential to have served as a "key piece of evidence" in shedding light on the mystery of Epstein's death, as many believe he was murdered.