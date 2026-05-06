Epstein Alleged Suicide Note Unsealed By Federal Judge — Years After Pedo's Cellmate Claimed To Have Found It
May 6 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
A suicide note allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein has been unsealed by a federal judge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pedophile's cellmate, Nick Tartaglione, claimed to have found it in July 2019 following Epstein's failed suicide attempt.
What the Suicide Note Reads
The note reads: "They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!"
Judge Kenneth Karas allowed the public access to the fascinating evidence related to the late sex offender, who was found dead behind bars in August 2019 before he could stand trial for sex trafficking minors.
While Dr. Kristin Roman originally ticked "pending studies" in the autopsy report at the time, five days later, her boss, chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson, officially ruled Epstein's death a suicide, after "careful review of all investigative information."
The New York Times recently questioned why the alleged suicide note was never made public. The note had been previously sealed by a federal judge as part of Tartaglione’s kidnapping and murder case, despite the potential to have served as a "key piece of evidence" in shedding light on the mystery of Epstein's death, as many believe he was murdered.
Where Cellmate Nick Tartaglione Found the Note
Tartaglione, a disgraced ex-cop who is currently serving four life sentences for the 2016 kidnappings and killings of four men, had claimed the letter was locked away to protect his own attorney-client privilege.
According to the convicted killer, he found the note, revealing it had been torn from a yellow legal pad and hidden in plain sight. Tartaglione claimed the message was inside a graphic novel he picked up after Epstein had been moved out of their shared cell and placed on suicide watch.
"I opened the book to read, and there it was," he recalled. However, Tartaglione claimed he had given the note to his legal team out of fear Epstein might accuse him of more violence, after he previously claimed his cellmate had tried to murder him.
Last week, after the alleged suicide note made its way to the spotlight once again, Tartaglione appeared to have gone "missing," as he hadn't been heard from in days, according to the House Inhabit Substack.
Cause of Death Ripped Apart
"As of now, no one has heard from Nick since Monday at 10:36 a.m," writer Jessica Reed Kraus claimed. "I'm noting this because I've come to see how critical timestamps are when tracking these cases." The writer noted to keep her readers updated, but the inmate remains unaccounted for as of now."
Despite the cause of death being officially labeled a suicide, Epstein's brother, Mark, has other thoughts and has been open in bashing the medical examiner's rule.
"They're either lying, they're incompetent, or they're wrong," Mark raged to Business Insider. However, in a transcript from Dr. Roman's interview for the Justice Department investigation, made public this year under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, she noted she was "being thorough" by holding off on making Epstein's cause of death official before coming to a decision.
"It was pretty clear-cut," she said, according to the transcript. "His manner of death is suicide... His cause of death is hanging, and his manner of death is suicide."
According to the report, Roman told investigators she wanted to see the pedophile's cell and also talk to employees at the Manhattan Correctional Center who found his body before finalizing her findings.