Jane Fonda Mourns 'Love of My Life' Ted Turner in Touching Tribute — After CNN Founder Dies at 87 Following Battle With Lewy Body Dementia

Fonda, 88, posted a throwback photo of herself embracing Turner on Instagram on Wednesday, May 6, before continuing her lengthy remembrance in the comments section after apparently running out of caption space. The Oscar -winning actress reflected on Turner’s larger-than-life personality, their decade-long marriage, his environmental legacy, and the complicated but loving family dynamic they shared during their relationship.

Hollywood icon Jane Fonda is mourning the loss of her ex-husband, media titan Ted Turner , with an emotional and deeply personal tribute shared just moments after news broke that the CNN founder died at age 87, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 88-year old actress detailed her love for Turner on her Instagram.

Despite their split more than two decades ago, Fonda frequently spoke warmly about the billionaire businessman in recent years, often referring to him as her " favorite ex-husband ."

The actress and activist was married to Turner from 1991 until their divorce in 2001 after nearly a decade together.

"I loved Ted with all my heart," Fonda wrote in the touching tribute.

Fonda penned a message about her and Turner's relationship, highlighting how she felt needed and how well he took care of her.

In her post, Fonda praised Turner’s intellect and influence on her life, writing that he challenged her "to think big" while also teaching her the importance of small acts, including environmental stewardship and conservation efforts.

Fonda also highlighted Turner’s decades-long dedication to wildlife preservation, emotionally imagining him reunited in heaven with the many endangered species he helped save from extinction.

"I see him in heaven now with all the wildlife he helped bring back from extinction," she wrote, listing animals including bison, wolves and black-footed ferrets.

Fonda also reflected on her role as a stepmother to Turner’s five children, describing them as "talented" and "complex" while candidly acknowledging the difficulties that sometimes came with being close to the outspoken mogul.