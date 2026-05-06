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Home > Celebrity > Ted Turner

Jane Fonda Mourns 'Love of My Life' Ted Turner in Touching Tribute — After CNN Founder Dies at 87 Following Battle With Lewy Body Dementia

Ted Turner's ex wife and actress Jane Fonda breaks her silence after the death of Ted Turner.
Source: MEGA

Ted Turner's ex wife and actress Jane Fonda breaks her silence after the death of Ted Turner.

May 6 2026, Published 7:52 p.m. ET

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Hollywood icon Jane Fonda is mourning the loss of her ex-husband, media titan Ted Turner, with an emotional and deeply personal tribute shared just moments after news broke that the CNN founder died at age 87, RadarOnline.com can report.

Fonda, 88, posted a throwback photo of herself embracing Turner on Instagram on Wednesday, May 6, before continuing her lengthy remembrance in the comments section after apparently running out of caption space. The Oscar-winning actress reflected on Turner’s larger-than-life personality, their decade-long marriage, his environmental legacy, and the complicated but loving family dynamic they shared during their relationship.

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Jane Fonda's Heartfelt Message to Ted Turner Revealed

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Jane Fonda and Billionaire Ted Turner
Source: HBO

The 88-year old actress detailed her love for Turner on her Instagram.

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"I loved Ted with all my heart," Fonda wrote in the touching tribute.

The actress and activist was married to Turner from 1991 until their divorce in 2001 after nearly a decade together.

Despite their split more than two decades ago, Fonda frequently spoke warmly about the billionaire businessman in recent years, often referring to him as her "favorite ex-husband."

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'I've Never Been The Same'

Jane Fonda instagram
Source: MEGA; @janefonda/instagram

Fonda penned a message about her and Turner's relationship, highlighting how she felt needed and how well he took care of her.

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In her post, Fonda praised Turner’s intellect and influence on her life, writing that he challenged her "to think big" while also teaching her the importance of small acts, including environmental stewardship and conservation efforts.

Fonda also highlighted Turner’s decades-long dedication to wildlife preservation, emotionally imagining him reunited in heaven with the many endangered species he helped save from extinction.

"I see him in heaven now with all the wildlife he helped bring back from extinction," she wrote, listing animals including bison, wolves and black-footed ferrets.

Fonda also reflected on her role as a stepmother to Turner’s five children, describing them as "talented" and "complex" while candidly acknowledging the difficulties that sometimes came with being close to the outspoken mogul.

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Complicated Marriage To Ted

Jane Fonda and Ted Turner on the red carpet
Source: MEGA

Fonda reflected on Turner's love for wildlife and her role as a stepmother to Turner's five children.

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"If it was complicated to be married to him, think how complicated it was being his child," she wrote, adding that the family ultimately worked together to build “an extended, rag-tag family."

The heartfelt message concluded with Fonda writing: "Rest in Peace, dearest Ted. You are loved, and you will be remembered."

As Radar previously reported, Turner died Wednesday at age 87 following years of health struggles, including a public battle with Lewy body dementia.

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Love Ones Remember CEO And Billionaire Ted Turner

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Ted Turner Founder
Source: MEGA

Legendary businessman Turner died Wednesday at 87 following a battle with Lewy body dementia.

The legendary businessman revolutionized television by launching CNN in 1980, creating the world’s first 24-hour cable news network and forever changing the media landscape.

Turner also built a vast broadcasting empire that included TBS, TNT, and Cartoon Network, while becoming known for his philanthropy and billion-dollar charitable donations.

Tributes from celebrities, journalists, and public figures have continued pouring in throughout the day, but Fonda's emotional remembrance offered one of the most intimate glimpses yet into the man behind the media empire

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