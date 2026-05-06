EXCLUSIVE: Jane Fonda's Heartbreak Exposed — Inside Ted Turner's 'Secret Romance' With French Artist That 'Destroyed' His Marriage to the Hollywood Icon

Until he reportedly cheated on her with a French artist.

It's hard to think of Ted Turner without picturing Jane Fonda by his side. While the cable television innovator, who passed away Wednesday , May 6, at age 87, was married three times, RadarOnline.com can report the Oscar-winning actress was likely the love of his life.

Fonda, 88, and Turner were married from 1991 to 2001, but the actress became suspicious of her husband's fidelity almost immediately. She was said to be especially jealous of Turner's former flame, French artist Frederique D'Arragon.

"Jane got fed up with hearing that Ted was seeing a variety of girlfriends," a source claimed. "Most notably, old flame Frederique.

"Ted's frequent visits to New York, where Frederique lives, got under Jane's skin."

Another insider added: "Ted told Jane he and Frederique were nothing more than friends. Yet he always talked about Frederique – and to Jane, he seemed smitten with her."