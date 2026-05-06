CNN Founder and Media Mogul Ted Turner Dead at 87 — Years After Being Diagnosed with 'Lewy Body Dementia'

The outspoken innovator was nicknamed "The Mouth of the South" for his brash nature. But behind that mouth was a brilliant mind who revolutionized cable television and built a media empire that encompassed cable’s first superstation and popular channels for news, movies and cartoons.

Turner eventually sold his networks to Time Warner and later exited the cable business. Just before his 80th birthday in 2018, he revealed that he had Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder.

In early 2025, Turner was hospitalized with a mild case of pneumonia before recovering at a rehabilitation facility.

"Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless, and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgment," Mark Thompson, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, said in a statement. "He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN.

"Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and the world."