The once-elegant property now stands empty and deteriorating years after plans to restore it collapsed.

Princess Diana 's forgotten childhood home – which sits just minutes from King Charles III 's sprawling Sandringham estate – is now a crumbling wreck, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The property later became a specialist hotel for disabled guests after Queen Elizabeth II gifted it to the Leonard Cheshire disability charity in 1987, but it has sat abandoned since closing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Located only around 500 meters from Charles' Sandringham House, the residence placed Diana at the heart of royal life long before she married then- Prince Charles , now king and aged 77, in 1981.

Diana Spencer, who died aged 36 from the catastrophic injuries she suffered in a high-speed 1997 Paris car smash , spent the first 14 years of her life at Park House in Norfolk after her father, John Spencer, rented the property from the royal estate before her birth in 1961.

One source familiar with the property said the current state of Park House had become deeply upsetting for those who associate the building with Diana's memory.

The insider added: "There is real sadness that a place so closely connected to Diana's childhood has been left to deteriorate in this way. For many people, and Diana's family, Park House represents the beginning of her story, and seeing it boarded up and crumbling feels symbolic of how fragile parts of royal history can become when they are no longer prioritized."

Another source claimed the empty property had become an uncomfortable contrast to the wealth and prestige enjoyed by Charles at nearby Sandringham.

The insider said: "You have this extraordinary royal estate maintained to immaculate standards only minutes away, while Diana's childhood home slowly falls apart behind overgrown grass and peeling paint. People locally find that contrast quite striking."