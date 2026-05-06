EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana Family's Latest Tragedy — Radar Reveals Sad Fate of Late Royal's Crumbling Childhood Home… Meters From Charles' Luxury Estate
May 6 2026, Published 7:46 p.m. ET
Princess Diana's forgotten childhood home – which sits just minutes from King Charles III's sprawling Sandringham estate – is now a crumbling wreck, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The once-elegant property now stands empty and deteriorating years after plans to restore it collapsed.
Diana Spencer, who died aged 36 from the catastrophic injuries she suffered in a high-speed 1997 Paris car smash, spent the first 14 years of her life at Park House in Norfolk after her father, John Spencer, rented the property from the royal estate before her birth in 1961.
Located only around 500 meters from Charles' Sandringham House, the residence placed Diana at the heart of royal life long before she married then-Prince Charles, now king and aged 77, in 1981.
The property later became a specialist hotel for disabled guests after Queen Elizabeth II gifted it to the Leonard Cheshire disability charity in 1987, but it has sat abandoned since closing during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Royal History Left to Deteriorate
One source familiar with the property said the current state of Park House had become deeply upsetting for those who associate the building with Diana's memory.
The insider added: "There is real sadness that a place so closely connected to Diana's childhood has been left to deteriorate in this way. For many people, and Diana's family, Park House represents the beginning of her story, and seeing it boarded up and crumbling feels symbolic of how fragile parts of royal history can become when they are no longer prioritized."
Another source claimed the empty property had become an uncomfortable contrast to the wealth and prestige enjoyed by Charles at nearby Sandringham.
The insider said: "You have this extraordinary royal estate maintained to immaculate standards only minutes away, while Diana's childhood home slowly falls apart behind overgrown grass and peeling paint. People locally find that contrast quite striking."
Former Splendor Fades Behind Overgrown Grass
Constructed in 1862, Park House became central to Diana's early upbringing before the Spencer family relocated to Althorp after her father inherited the earldom. During her childhood, the future Princess of Wales is believed to have frequently encountered members of the royal family due to the property's close proximity to Sandringham.
Former family au pair Inge Crane recalled in 2021 the young then-Prince Andrew, now 66, and Prince Edward, 62, would sometimes visit the property to swim in its pool.
The building later entered a very different chapter after being converted into a hotel specifically designed for people with disabilities and their carers.
During its peak years, Park House became known for its grand staircases, floral interiors, oversized fireplaces, and expansive gardens, while photographs honoring Diana remained displayed throughout the building.
Pandemic Pressures Halt Restoration Plans
In 2019, the Leonard Cheshire charity announced plans for a $3.1million redevelopment project intended to modernize the property and secure its future.
But the plans were ultimately abandoned following the financial and logistical pressures created by the pandemic.
Confirming the closure, the charity said: "Since the original plan of September 2019 detailing an agreement to spend £2.3million ($3.1million) redeveloping Park House – and match fund the same amount for further investment – cash resources and fundraising have understandably been shifted in response to the pandemic."
The organization added: "We therefore cannot justify that outlay considering the current barriers that disabled people face across the world, and coupled with the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 and the impact on our work, it's been proposed to discontinue the redevelopment and work with Sandringham Estate to exit the lease."
Photographs have shown the once-celebrated property slipping into serious neglect.
Images reveal overgrown lawns surrounding the building, while parts of the exterior showed peeling paint, stained brickwork, and damaged outbuildings, including a shed with a partially collapsed roof.
Locals familiar with the area are said to fear the property could continue deteriorating unless a long-term restoration plan emerges for one of the most emotionally significant homes connected to Diana's life.