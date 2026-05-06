Melania Trump Brutally Trolled After 'Having Some Difficulty Reading' Public Speech Alongside Husband Don — 'She's An Embarrassment to this Country'

X user Aaron Rupar posted several clips of Melania's speech to his X account, where critics piled on the first lady. He captioned his video, "Melania Trump is having some difficulty reading," as she stumbled over the line, "A mother is awestruck when she welcomes her child into the world."

"She has been here for 28 years and speaks like someone who has been learning English for a week. Usually, I wouldn't care, but b---- you have been the FLOTUS for almost 6 years now; get some English lessons," one troll commented.

"I’m told she speaks 8 languages. Obviously, English ain’t one of them, a second scoffed.

A third taunted, "Can someone please repeat what she said IN ENGLISH?" while a fourth huffed, "She’s ridiculous, man! She’s an embarrassment to this country on the world stage!"

"Can't read and lying is a crazy combination from a First Lady," a fifth hater sighed.