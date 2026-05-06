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Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Melania Trump Brutally Trolled After 'Having Some Difficulty Reading' Public Speech Alongside Husband Don — 'She's An Embarrassment to this Country'

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Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was cruelly trolled over her Slovenian accent.

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May 6 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

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Trolls are once again taking aim at Melania Trump's thick Slovenian accent, mocking the First Lady after she introduced her husband, Donald Trump, at a White House event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite being fully fluent in the English language, the former model was bombarded with savage taunts like "get some English lessons" as a video of her tripping over a few words quickly spread online.

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Donald and Melania Trump Find Humor in Him Being Called 'Caring'

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Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Both Donald and Melania Trump broke into laughter when she called him 'caring' and full of 'empathy.'

"Most know my husband as the strong Commander in Chief, but his empathy transcends the role and shapes a caring leader," Melania said at the close of the introduction of her husband at a White House tribute to military mothers on May 6, in advance of Mother's Day.

The first lady stopped and smiled at the line, even looking over her shoulder at her husband with a slight laugh. Those present in the room also let out chuckles about The Don being empathetic and "caring."

Melania continued on, with her introduction, describing her husband as someone "who constantly remembers each and every American soldier is someone’s child. Distinguished guests, please join me with a warm welcome for our President, Donald J. Trump."

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'She’s an Embarrassment to This Country'

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Critics claimed Melania Trump 'doesn't know English.'

X user Aaron Rupar posted several clips of Melania's speech to his X account, where critics piled on the first lady. He captioned his video, "Melania Trump is having some difficulty reading," as she stumbled over the line, "A mother is awestruck when she welcomes her child into the world."

"She has been here for 28 years and speaks like someone who has been learning English for a week. Usually, I wouldn't care, but b---- you have been the FLOTUS for almost 6 years now; get some English lessons," one troll commented.

"I’m told she speaks 8 languages. Obviously, English ain’t one of them, a second scoffed.

A third taunted, "Can someone please repeat what she said IN ENGLISH?" while a fourth huffed, "She’s ridiculous, man! She’s an embarrassment to this country on the world stage!"

"Can't read and lying is a crazy combination from a First Lady," a fifth hater sighed.

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Melania Trump Has Endured Mockery of Her Accent Since Her Husband Became President

Photo of Sunny Hostin
Source: The View/YouTube

Whoopi Goldberg implored Sunny Hostin not to mock Melania Trump's accent during a 2018 episode of 'The View.'

Melania, who moved to the U.S. from Slovenia in 1996 to pursue a modeling career, has been forced to endure mockery of her accent since her husband's first term in office.

The View co-host Sunny Hostin was on the verge of breaking into the first lady's Slovenian inflection during a September 2018 episode of the show.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg saw the host about to break into Melania's speech pattern and pleaded, "Don't do it, don't do it."

"No, I can't do accents," Hostin replied with a roll of the eyes before Goldberg demanded again, "Don't try it," as she was about to read a critical response by the first lady to a New York Times op-ed by a "senior" Trump official claiming to be part of "resistance" inside the White House.

Instead, the former prosecutor mocked it up in a sing-song, ditzy voice, seemingly taking a swipe at Melania’s intelligence.

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Melania Trump's Camp Has Slammed 'Disrespectful' Trolling About Her Accent

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's comms team lashed out over The View's treatment of the First Lady.

The First Lady's then-Director of Communications, Stephanie Grisham, lashed out at the show.

Responding to a Raw Story article where the headline celebrated how the hosts tried to "destroy" Melania for her op-ed response, Grisham claimed, "If by 'destroy' you mean being disrespectful [and] hypocritical while mocking someone's accent, then the 'ladies' of [The View] succeeded."

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