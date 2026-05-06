EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Latest — Pals Reveal to Radar the TRUE State of Runaway Ex-Royal's Relationship With Ex-Husband Andrew
May 6 2026, Published 7:27 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson's famously unconventional bond with the former Prince Andrew is said to have collapsed under the weight of the shamed pair's joint Jeffrey Epstein scandal, with friends of the ex-Duchess of York telling RadarOnline.com she is now effectively living a nomadic existence away from her fallen ex-husband.
Sarah and Andrew, both 66, spent years presenting themselves as unusually close ex-spouses following their 1996 divorce, continuing to share the $40million Royal Lodge in Windsor after Sarah moved back into the property in 2008.
The duchess once described them as "the happiest divorced couple in the world" and frequently gushed about their enduring friendship, revealing they maintained separate bedrooms at the 31-room Lodge but still gathered daily for afternoon tea in the palatial royal residence.
However, Andrew's catastrophic fall from royal life following scrutiny over his association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein is said to have transformed their relationship completely.
Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing connected to Epstein.
Emotional Toll of Epstein Fallout
But one source close to the former couple said the scandal has created emotional and logistical pressures which has now ultimately driven them apart.
The insider added: "For decades, Sarah remained fiercely loyal to Andrew even when public opinion turned against him and many people within royal circles quietly stepped back.
"She defended him behind the scenes, stayed living alongside him and tried to preserve some sense of normality while the scandal swallowed up almost every aspect of their lives. A lot of people were actually surprised by just how committed she remained throughout the worst periods of scrutiny.
"But the sheer scale of the Epstein fallout eventually has taken such a devastating emotional toll on both of them it has now fundamentally altered the relationship they once had.
"What used to be a remarkably close partnership built on familiarity, trust and mutual dependence has become weighed down by stress, isolation and exhaustion. Friends say there is now a sadness hanging over Sarah and Andrew's dynamic because the scandal changed the way they live, the way they interact and ultimately the future they imagined sharing together."
Ferguson Feels Abandoned After Lodge Eviction
Another source claimed Ferguson felt "abandoned" by both Andrew and the wider royal institution after being left without a stable royal base following the removal of her and Andrew from the Royal Lodge on the orders of King Charles over their longstanding relationship with pedophile Epstein.
The insider added: "Sarah increasingly feels she sacrificed an enormous amount by standing beside Andrew while his reputation and royal standing collapsed around him.
"She stayed loyal during years of humiliation, public criticism and relentless headlines because she genuinely believed they were facing the crisis as a united front. In her mind, there was always an understanding that no matter how difficult things became, they would continue supporting each other privately just as they had for decades after the divorce.
"But the reality of what happened has left her feeling emotionally abandoned and deeply disillusioned. While Andrew was ultimately absorbed back into the protection of royal structures and quietly settled elsewhere at another home after he and Sarah were ordered out of the Lodge, Sarah found herself living a far more uncertain existence, depending heavily on the generosity and discretion of friends.
"People close to her say she cannot shake the feeling that she has been left carrying much of the social and emotional fallout alone. There is a growing bitterness there because she never expected their lives to splinter apart in this way after everything she stood by him through."
Fergie Forced Into Uncertain Living Situation
According to friends, the pair remain "technically in contact" but are speaking far less than they once did.
One pal said: "Sarah has been left to sofa-surf with friends while Andrew is looked after by Charles. She feels betrayed that Andrew didn't do more for her, and things are now virtually over between them as a result."
As well as staying with her ever-dwindling circle of friends in Ireland, Dubai, and the United States, Sarah has recently been holed up at a luxury resort in the Alps to avoid the public spotlight.
Accommodation there can be up to $3,000 a night, but insiders have told us Fergie is shacked up in staff quarters as she can no longer afford the pricey rate.