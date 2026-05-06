EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Latest — Pals Reveal to Radar the TRUE State of Runaway Ex-Royal's Relationship With Ex-Husband Andrew

Another source claimed Ferguson felt "abandoned" by both Andrew and the wider royal institution after being left without a stable royal base following the removal of her and Andrew from the Royal Lodge on the orders of King Charles over their longstanding relationship with pedophile Epstein.

The insider added: "Sarah increasingly feels she sacrificed an enormous amount by standing beside Andrew while his reputation and royal standing collapsed around him.

"She stayed loyal during years of humiliation, public criticism and relentless headlines because she genuinely believed they were facing the crisis as a united front. In her mind, there was always an understanding that no matter how difficult things became, they would continue supporting each other privately just as they had for decades after the divorce.

"But the reality of what happened has left her feeling emotionally abandoned and deeply disillusioned. While Andrew was ultimately absorbed back into the protection of royal structures and quietly settled elsewhere at another home after he and Sarah were ordered out of the Lodge, Sarah found herself living a far more uncertain existence, depending heavily on the generosity and discretion of friends.

"People close to her say she cannot shake the feeling that she has been left carrying much of the social and emotional fallout alone. There is a growing bitterness there because she never expected their lives to splinter apart in this way after everything she stood by him through."