Trump's Hands Appear Swollen and Slathered in Makeup During White House Event — As Rumors Prez's Health Is Faltering Ramp Up

As the photos made rounds online, several social media users believed recent sighting of his swollen ankles, as well as the bruising on his hands – seen in a post shared to X – could be signs of a deeper health issue.

One user said, "My aunt had severe heart failure when her hands and feet looked like Trump's," as another person chimed in, "It looks like the skin is starting to rot."

A third curious commenters added, "I like how no one actually can get a real answer on why Trumps hand is always bruised and has a pound of make up covering it."

Another person suggested, "I think the stress of The Iran calamity is really doing a number on his health."

Others joked that the color of his makeup rarely matched his skin tone.

One critic jabbed, "How does he, with all that money, get a Covergirl bad color match like that??" as another quipped, "Can't they at least get the base colour to match?"