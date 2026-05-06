Trump's Hands Appear Swollen and Slathered in Makeup During White House Event — As Rumors Prez's Health Is Faltering Ramp Up
May 6 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump sparked renewed health concerns after both of his hands appeared to be swollen and covered in makeup, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, May 6, Trump appeared to be wearing hastily slathered on concealer, possibly to cover bruises that have been spotted on the tops of his hands over the past year.
'Trump's Hand Is Always Bruised'
As the photos made rounds online, several social media users believed recent sighting of his swollen ankles, as well as the bruising on his hands – seen in a post shared to X – could be signs of a deeper health issue.
One user said, "My aunt had severe heart failure when her hands and feet looked like Trump's," as another person chimed in, "It looks like the skin is starting to rot."
A third curious commenters added, "I like how no one actually can get a real answer on why Trumps hand is always bruised and has a pound of make up covering it."
Another person suggested, "I think the stress of The Iran calamity is really doing a number on his health."
Others joked that the color of his makeup rarely matched his skin tone.
One critic jabbed, "How does he, with all that money, get a Covergirl bad color match like that??" as another quipped, "Can't they at least get the base colour to match?"
The White House Speaks Out
However, the White House has given a few explanations for the mysterious bruises in the past.
Navy Capt. Dr. Sean Barbabella confirmed that Trump takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily for "cardiac prevention," which is a common cause of increased bruising.
In a recent statement to the Daily Beast, White House spokesperson David Ingle also appeared to attribute the concerning marks to frequently shaking hands.
Ingle, who called Trump "the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history," claimed the 79-years "meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history."
Dr. Stuart Fischer, an NYC doctor of internal medicine who has not treated the POTUS, who is set to turn 80 years old next month, said that was a possibility.
"Older people have easier bruiseability," he explained at the time. "When you shake 50 people’s hands daily, that will cause those kinds of problems."
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Trump's Cognitive Health Called Into Question
The public has not only voiced concerns for Trump's physical health, but also his cognitive abilities.
As Radar previously reported, Jamie Raskin officially requested that Trump be given "comprehensive" cognitive test last month, claiming the controversial politician has been "exhibiting signs consistent with dementia and cognitive decline."
"In recent days, the country has watched President Trump’s public statements and outbursts turn increasingly incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged and threatening," Raskin's letter read. "His apparently deteriorating condition has caused tremendous alarm across the nation (and political spectrum) about the President’s cognitive function and continuing mental fitness for the office of President, and prompted concerns about the President’s wellbeing."