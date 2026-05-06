Bryan Kohberger Evidence Leak: Investigation Underway After Mysterious Person Handed NBC Crucial Information About Gruesome Case for Damning 'Dateline' Episode
May 6 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
A criminal investigation has been opened after an unknown person is said to have leaked key information about the Bryan Kohberger case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a report, an episode of NBC's Dateline about the gruesome Idaho murders is now the focus of an investigation, as the episode is believed to have included evidence not known to the public at the time, possibly violating a gag order.
An investigator with the Ada County Sheriff's Office is said to have asked for interviews with people who had access to digital files that appeared in the May 2025 episode, the Idaho Statesman reported.
"A detective with the Ada County sheriff’s office reached out to me twice for an interview, stating that he was tasked with investigating the NBC leak," forensic scientist Brent Turvey, who was working with Kohberger's legal team, claimed. "Anne Taylor also gave me permission via email to speak with law enforcement just over a month after they first reached out to me by phone and email."
He added: "So yes, they are investigating her office for related criminal charges."
The Dateline episode included surveillance video from near the home where the four students, Xanda Kernodl, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin, were slaughtered.
The Evidence That 'Dateline' Aired
Also in the episode were eerie photos from Kohberger's phone, as well as internet searches before and after the grisly crime, which highlighted serial killer Ted Bundy, and also pornographic searches including the words "sleeping" and "drugged."
The episode also revealed FBI cellphone tower data, which allegedly showed that Kohberger's cellphone pinged nearly a dozen times to a tower near the crime scene. During the investigation, authorities noted a white Hyundai Elantra, believed to be from 2011 to 2013, and asked for the public's help in finding a suspect.
Kohberger was arrested on December 30, 2022, as he was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.
He pleaded guilty to the murders and avoided a death sentence, instead being sent to rot behind bars for the rest of his life.
'Dateline' Episode Possibly Led to Bryan Kohberger's Guilty Plea
However, victim Kaylee's father, Steve Goncalves, thinks the episode pushed the killer toward a plea deal, which he made clear he was against from the start.
"They're working on figuring this out, and hopefully they have more than they're letting on," he explained. "I think it did cost us. It definitely took the focus off the trial and seating a jury."
While Kohberger is now paying for his horrific crime and suffering in prison, author Christopher Whitcomb's new book, Broken Plea: The Explosive Search for Truth Behind the Idaho Murders, claims the killer's knife sheath would have been thrown out of evidence, as the "chain of custody would have led to significant problems for the prosecution in presenting evidence of any kind of DNA..."
The knife, believed to be a military Ka-Bar knife, which investigators revealed Kohberger had purchased from Amazon just eight months before the murders, was never found; the sheath was discovered in Mogen's bed following the crime.
Bryan Kohberger's Mother Explain's Son's Knife Purchase
The sheath contained trace amounts of Kohberger's DNA on it. According to transcripts uncovered by Whitcomb, Kohberger's mother offered up a bizarre explanation as to why her son had a knife.
"Maryann recalled a conversation in which she suggested Bryan obtain something to defend himself in the event of a bear attack while Bryan hiked in the western US," the FBI report noted, Whitcomb revealed.
The confused mother was also said to be unaware if Kohberger had "purchased anything for this purpose and was unaware of Bryan specifically purchasing a knife for this purpose."