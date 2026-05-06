Bryan Kohberger Evidence Leak: Investigation Underway After Mysterious Person Handed NBC Crucial Information About Gruesome Case for Damning 'Dateline' Episode

An investigator with the Ada County Sheriff's Office is said to have asked for interviews with people who had access to digital files that appeared in the May 2025 episode, the Idaho Statesman reported.

"A detective with the Ada County sheriff’s office reached out to me twice for an interview, stating that he was tasked with investigating the NBC leak," forensic scientist Brent Turvey, who was working with Kohberger's legal team, claimed. "Anne Taylor also gave me permission via email to speak with law enforcement just over a month after they first reached out to me by phone and email."

He added: "So yes, they are investigating her office for related criminal charges."

The Dateline episode included surveillance video from near the home where the four students, Xanda Kernodl, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin, were slaughtered.