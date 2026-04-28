Idaho 4 Killer Bryan Kohberger's Mom Told FBI Agents She Urged Her Son to Buy a Knife — Months Before He Slaughtered Four College Students

According to transcripts uncovered by author Christopher Whitcomb for his book, Broken Plea: The Explosive Search for Truth Behind the Idaho Murders, Maryann offered up why her son had the knife in question.

"Maryann recalled a conversation in which she suggested Bryan obtain something to defend himself in the event of a bear attack while Bryan hiked in the western US," the FBI report noted, Whitcomb revealed.

The agents on hand also revealed Maryann was unaware if Kohberger had "purchased anything for this purpose and was unaware of Bryan specifically purchasing a knife for this purpose."

The 31-year-old killer is believed to have purchased the military Ka-Bar knife and a brown leather sheath from Amazon in March 2022, just eight months before the murders.