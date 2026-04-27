'He's My Angel': Idaho 4 Killer Bryan Kohberger's Mom Shares Bizarre Details of Their Close Bond in First Interview After Son Brutally Murdered Four College Students

In Christopher Whitcomb's upcoming book , Broken Plea: The Explosive Search for Truth Behind the Idaho Murders, the words that Kohberger's mom, Maryann, told three FBI special agents following his arrest.

The mother of Bryan Kohberger has pulled back the veil on their disturbing close bond, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the vile killer rots behind bars after murdering four college students.

"What's going through my mind right now is that this is a really, really bad mistake, what's going on, like what's happening here," the confused mother told the agents at the time. "We know what our, you know, who our children are, you know."

Maryann also labeled her killer son an "angel," and claimed he "could never ever" commit that horrific crime. At the time, Maryann also offered up a strange excuse as to why her son owned the knife prosecutors claimed was used in the murders, which occurred in November 2022.

An FBI report read: "Maryann recalled a conversation in which she suggested Bryan obtain something to defend himself in the event of a bear attack while Bryan hiked in the western US."

However, the agents on hand noted Maryann was unaware if Kohberger had "purchased anything for this purpose and was unaware of Bryan specifically purchasing a knife for this purpose."