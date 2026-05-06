Vanessa Trump's Strict List of Demands for Tiger Woods Revealed — As Golf Legend's Girlfriend Warns Rehab 'Has to be Successful' to Save Relationship
May 6 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Vanessa Trump is standing by Tiger Woods during his rehab stint abroad but has warned the fallen golf legend that their relationship will end if he doesn't learn from his mistakes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Vanessa, the former daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, has remained in almost daily contact with Woods while he completes his treatment, which may take up to 90 days.
'She Is Only Doing This Once'
And while she’s being supportive of Woods, who entered rehab following his DUI in March, she's also being firm with him.
An insider told The Daily Mail: "He gives her a day-by-day account of what he's doing. She asks questions. She has made it clear that she is only doing this once. This rehab has to take. It has to be successful.
"She's not going to do this again and again. So she's really invested in his recovery."
The signs are looking positive for Vanessa as Woods is clearly taking on board the help he’s receiving in rehab.
"She says he is feeling more upbeat, positive; he sounds healthy. He's apologizing to all the people he hurt, which is part of the rehab," the source added.
Confident Of Avoiding Jail Time
Woods' lawyers are increasingly optimistic he could avoid jail time after his second DUI arrest in Florida since 2017.
The golf icon, 50, was detained on March 27 after flipping his SUV while trying to overtake a truck and trailer at high speed in the billionaire enclave of Jupiter Island.
After police found two opioid painkillers in his pocket upon arrival at the scene, Woods was charged with driving under the influence, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.
He pleaded not guilty and was set to appear in court on May 5. Woods has been in a relationship for around 18 months with Vanessa, 48.
Tell-All Memior
There had been speculation that their relationship could be on the rocks after his arrest, but Vanessa rubbished that talk by throwing her support behind Woods on social media.
A week after his arrest, she shared a loved-up photo of them on Instagram and wrote: "Love you."
Radar recently told how the 15-time major winner plans to finally exorcise his demons with a no-holds-barred tell-all after beating his reported pill-popping habit in rehab.
An insider shared. "One of Tiger's biggest issues is that he holds everything in. "He's known for being intensely secretive. His mother is the only person he's ever really trusted, so her death [in 2025] hit him incredibly hard. It's a big reason he slid off the rails after that."
Sources said galpal Vanessa has been a source of comfort and strength.
But the insider added: "Tiger is still an extremely fragile, paranoid character, and he carries a ton of PTSD and regret with him from those dark days when he was cheating on Elin (Nordegren, his ex-wife) and the chaos that's engulfed his life ever since."