Vanessa Trump's Strict List of Demands for Tiger Woods Revealed — As Golf Legend's Girlfriend Warns Rehab 'Has to be Successful' to Save Relationship

And while she’s being supportive of Woods, who entered rehab following his DUI in March, she's also being firm with him.

An insider told The Daily Mail: "He gives her a day-by-day account of what he's doing. She asks questions. She has made it clear that she is only doing this once. This rehab has to take. It has to be successful.

"She's not going to do this again and again. So she's really invested in his recovery."

The signs are looking positive for Vanessa as Woods is clearly taking on board the help he’s receiving in rehab.

"She says he is feeling more upbeat, positive; he sounds healthy. He's apologizing to all the people he hurt, which is part of the rehab," the source added.