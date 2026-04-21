EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods to Bare All His Tales — Troubled Golfer Set to Reveal Demons in Explosive Tell-All
April 21 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Troubled Tiger Woods plans to finally exorcise his demons with a no-holds-barred tell-all after beating his reported pill-popping habit in rehab following his DUI arrest in Florida, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"One of Tiger's biggest issues is that he holds everything in," an insider shared. "He's known for being intensely secretive. His mother is the only person he's ever really trusted, so her death [in 2025] hit him incredibly hard. It's a big reason he slid off the rails after that."
Woods DUI Arrest Details Revealed
As RadarOnline.com reported, the five-time Masters champ was cuffed after crawling from the wreckage of his flipped Land Rover on Jupiter Island on March 27, and a police report alleged in the 50-year-old billionaire's left pants pocket were two hydrocodone pills, opioids typically used for chronic pain.
Investigators suspected Woods, whose breath test registered zero signs of booze, may have been under the influence of a medication or drug, as his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy."
According to court documents, he pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanor DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test for allegedly not agreeing to a urinalysis screening.
Tiger's Support From Vanessa
He later released a statement that he would "seek treatment."
Sources said galpal Vanessa Trump is a source of comfort and strength.
But the insider added: "Tiger is still an extremely fragile, paranoid character, and he carries a ton of PTSD and regret with him from those dark days when he was cheating on Elin [Nordegren, his ex-wife] and the chaos that's engulfed his life ever since."
Much Needed Reset
As RadarOnline.com was the first to report, skirt-chasing Woods stepped out on his marriage with multiple women, causing his union with the Swedish stunner to implode in 2009.
"He needs a total reset, but above all else, to face his demons head-on and with total honesty," the insider explained.
"Tiger is finally waking up to that, which is why he plans to set the record straight. But first things first, he needs to get sober and tuck himself away for a while. Thankfully, he has the money and a ton of loved ones rooting for him."