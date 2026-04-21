EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods to Bare All His Tales — Troubled Golfer Set to Reveal Demons in Explosive Tell-All

Troubled Tiger Woods plans to finally exorcise his demons with a no-holds-barred tell-all after beating his reported pill-popping habit in rehab following his DUI arrest in Florida, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"One of Tiger's biggest issues is that he holds everything in," an insider shared. "He's known for being intensely secretive. His mother is the only person he's ever really trusted, so her death [in 2025] hit him incredibly hard. It's a big reason he slid off the rails after that."