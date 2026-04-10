EXCLUSIVE: How Tiger Woods' 'Long-Running Paranoia Stemming From Cheating Scandal' Sparked His Astonishing DUI Arrest

Woods' 2009 crash outside his Florida home, which exposed his extramarital affairs and led to the breakdown of his marriage to Elin Nordegren, marked a turning point in his public and private life. Since then, insiders said, his relationship with scrutiny has fundamentally shifted.

"That chapter of Tiger's life really marked a turning point," a source said. "Before that, he was one of the most high-profile athletes on the planet, constantly in the spotlight and seemingly comfortable with it. But after everything came out, there was a noticeable shift – he became far more closed off, far more protective of himself and his surroundings. The openness just disappeared.

"From his perspective, the caution he now carries isn't irrational, it comes from experience. He's seen firsthand how quickly his private life can be exposed and turned into a global spectacle. That kind of scrutiny leaves a lasting impression. So what some people interpret as paranoia, he sees as self-preservation – a way of making sure he never finds himself in that position again."

Woods was described by police during his new arrest as lethargic at the scene before being arrested for DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after declining to provide a urine sample.

He was taken to the Martin County Public Safety Complex, where he was held for a minimum of eight hours before being released on bail.

His mugshot, showing bloodshot eyes and a drawn expression, was released later that evening.

Donald Trump, 79, who awarded Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and counts him as a friend, said: "I feel so badly. He's got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that's all I know. Very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, amazing man. But some difficulty."

Woods, who is currently in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, 48, the former daughter-in-law of Trump, was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash.