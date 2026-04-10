EXCLUSIVE: How Tiger Woods' 'Long-Running Paranoia Stemming From Cheating Scandal' Sparked His Astonishing DUI Arrest
April 10 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET
Tiger Woods' long-running paranoia following his infamous cheating scandal has been thrust back into the spotlight after the golf icon's latest DUI arrest, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com his deep mistrust of others played a key role in the events leading up to the crash.
The 50-year-old 15-time major champion was arrested on March 27 after flipping his Range Rover while attempting to overtake a truck and trailer at speed on a residential road in Jupiter Island, Florida.
Woods Facing New Legal Troubles
It marks the latest in a series of driving-related incidents for Tiger Woods, including a 2017 DUI arrest and a near-fatal crash in 2021 that left him with serious leg injuries.
Woods, who has largely retreated from public life in recent years, is said to spend most of his time at home with his children and has avoided hiring a personal driver despite concerns over his safety and well-being.
An industry source said: "Since everything unraveled after the cheating scandal, Tiger's mindset has fundamentally shifted.
There's been a lingering sense of paranoia that hasn't eased with time – and if anything, it's become more ingrained in how he lives day to day. He's withdrawn into a much tighter circle, and in many ways, he operates in a very controlled, almost insulated environment. That experience of having his private life exposed so publicly left a lasting mark, and it continues to shape the choices he makes."
The insider added: "One of the clearest examples of that is his refusal to hire a personal driver. From the outside, it might seem like a practical solution, especially given his history, but for Tiger, it raises red flags and is all about his paranoia stemming from the headlines he made with his cheating.
"He's extremely uncomfortable with the idea of having someone in close proximity who could observe his routines, overhear conversations, or gain insight into his personal life. There's a deep-seated concern about being watched or judged again.
"For him, driving himself isn't just about convenience – it's about retaining a sense of control and guarding the privacy he feels was taken from him in the past."
Refusal To Hire Driver Despite Ongoing Risks
According to those close to Woods, that mindset has contributed directly to his insistence on driving himself, even after previous incidents raised concerns.
Another source said: "Those close to Tiger have been urging him for a long time to consider bringing in a driver, particularly given everything that's happened over the years. From their perspective, it's a simple, sensible precaution. But Tiger has always pushed back strongly against it. He's convinced he can handle things himself and doesn't see the need to rely on anyone else in that capacity.
"At the heart of it is a real discomfort with the idea of someone else sharing that level of access to his life. For Tiger, a driver isn't just an employee – it's someone who would be present in private moments, aware of his movements and routines.
That lack of separation doesn't sit well with him. He's extremely sensitive to feeling observed or scrutinized, and that's something he actively avoids. So even when it might be in his best interests, he chooses independence over allowing someone into that space."
Arrest Details And Trump Reaction
Woods' 2009 crash outside his Florida home, which exposed his extramarital affairs and led to the breakdown of his marriage to Elin Nordegren, marked a turning point in his public and private life. Since then, insiders said, his relationship with scrutiny has fundamentally shifted.
"That chapter of Tiger's life really marked a turning point," a source said. "Before that, he was one of the most high-profile athletes on the planet, constantly in the spotlight and seemingly comfortable with it. But after everything came out, there was a noticeable shift – he became far more closed off, far more protective of himself and his surroundings. The openness just disappeared.
"From his perspective, the caution he now carries isn't irrational, it comes from experience. He's seen firsthand how quickly his private life can be exposed and turned into a global spectacle. That kind of scrutiny leaves a lasting impression. So what some people interpret as paranoia, he sees as self-preservation – a way of making sure he never finds himself in that position again."
Woods was described by police during his new arrest as lethargic at the scene before being arrested for DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after declining to provide a urine sample.
He was taken to the Martin County Public Safety Complex, where he was held for a minimum of eight hours before being released on bail.
His mugshot, showing bloodshot eyes and a drawn expression, was released later that evening.
Donald Trump, 79, who awarded Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and counts him as a friend, said: "I feel so badly. He's got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that's all I know. Very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, amazing man. But some difficulty."
Woods, who is currently in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, 48, the former daughter-in-law of Trump, was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash.