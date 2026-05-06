Royal Roast: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito Mansion 'Mocked' by Neighbors — 'Looks Like Olive Garden in 1994'
May 6 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have splashed out millions on their Montecito mansion, but their ultra-rich neighbors are sneering at the ex-royals for leaving the home's outdated style untouched, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Mediterranean-style estate, known as the "Chateau of Riven Rock," was built in 2003 and is very much of its early aughts era. Even though the Sussexes paid $14million for the place in 2020, they didn't open their wallet to update or modernize the mansion.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito Mansion Is a Local 'Laughing Stock'
"I was in New York last week, and I was meeting with somebody who lives fairly near them, and they said to me that the house that they occupy in Montecito is like a sort of laughing stock," royal expert Tom Sykes dished on his latest The Royalist podcast about a conversation he had with a local while covering King Charles III's U.S. state visit last week.
Sykes went on to point out that many monied folks would have torn down the past-its-prime palace in favor of one that matches the Sussexes' tastes, as well as the times. The home sits on a prime seven-acre parcel of land, but no major changes have been made to the main structure since it was built nearly 25 years ago.
'A Kitchen That Looks Straight Out of the Olive Garden'
"It's kind of shameful because, of course, in America, if you're a billionaire and you buy a house for $14million, I mean, what's the first thing you do? Knock it down, you know, or at the very least remodel it, you know?" the host pointed out.
Sykes went on to scoff about Harry and Markle's home, "And there they are, still sort of padding around in a kitchen that looks straight out of the Olive Garden."
From glimpses of the home shared by Markle on social media, it still features dated heavy dark wood, stone features, and other decor that were popular at the time the house was built.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spent Millions Renovating Royal home
The duo had no issues when it came to bringing their previous royal home, Frogmore Cottage, up to speed with their tastes. Harry and Markle were given the home by the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present.
The couple spent a whopping $3million from the Sovereign Grant to renovate the property on the grounds of Great Windsor Park while still working members of the royal family.
The property was converted from five bedrooms to 10 by removing office spaces. The duo also reportedly added two orangeries, a nursery, a vegetable garden, a yoga studio, and used Soho House group interior design vet Vicky Charles to oversee the renovations. Harry and Markle even had the home's walls redone with eco-friendly, non-toxic paint.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Dire Financial Times
After Harry and Markle quit the royal family and snapped up their Montecito mansion as their first home in the U.S., they may not have had the kind of money they'd hoped for to do a major remodel that is more in step with the times.
The Sussexes are believed to be juggling multiple mortgages on the 9-bed, 16-bath property after failing to pay the full asking price upfront, reportedly dropping $5million initially and financing the remaining $9.5million.
And while the pair once banked on blockbuster paydays from splashy Netflix and Spotify deals, both partnerships fizzled out spectacularly, with critics branding the duo a "talentless" twosome.
Now, with a jaw-dropping $3million-a-year private security bill still looming, the couple has slashed their workforce from 16 across Archewell to just five, fueling fresh whispers their finances are under serious strain.