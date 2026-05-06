Royal Roast: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito Mansion 'Mocked' by Neighbors — 'Looks Like Olive Garden in 1994'

"I was in New York last week, and I was meeting with somebody who lives fairly near them, and they said to me that the house that they occupy in Montecito is like a sort of laughing stock," royal expert Tom Sykes dished on his latest The Royalist podcast about a conversation he had with a local while covering King Charles III's U.S. state visit last week.

Sykes went on to point out that many monied folks would have torn down the past-its-prime palace in favor of one that matches the Sussexes' tastes, as well as the times. The home sits on a prime seven-acre parcel of land, but no major changes have been made to the main structure since it was built nearly 25 years ago.