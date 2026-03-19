Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Savaged for their 'Lack of Talent' and 'Suffocating Self-Importance' Amid Netflix Fallout
March 19 2026, Published 10:07 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been savaged for their "lack of talent" after claims Netflix is "done" with the couple, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The royals have attracted yet more criticism following bombshell allegations concerning their relationship with Netflix, which has cast huge doubts over Markle and Harry's future with the streamer.
'The End Of The Road in Hollywood'
The streaming service's bosses were also annoyed the pair gave a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, rather than Netflix. Their first-look deal with the streaming giant now appears doomed following the claims.
And according to royal author Tom Bower, the Harry and Markle are now reaching "the end of the road in Hollywood."
He told The Daily Express: "Their behavior, lack of original talent and suffocating self-importance have made it even more important for them to return to Britain in July, meet the King and be revalidated as royals."
Bower continued: "That option, I believe, will be denied to them. They face an increasingly tough future. That's the price of betraying the Royal Family since Megxit."
Will The Couple Take On More Solo Projects?
Radar revealed Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, are preparing to "go it alone" professionally following their Netflix setback.
An insider claimed, "What's happened with Netflix has really sharpened Meghan's thinking. It's made things much clearer in her mind that if she wants to keep progressing and building something sustainable, she needs to take control of it herself.
"She now feels completely ready to 'go it alone' and drive her career forward on her own terms, rather than waiting for joint opportunities to come together."
The source added: "There's an increasing awareness on her side that relying on shared projects with Harry isn't necessarily the best path anymore, particularly as their interests and priorities continue to move in different directions."
Prince Harry Become Disillusioned With Hollywood
According to other sources, Harry has struggled with the pressures of the entertainment industry and has become increasingly disillusioned.
One insider said he has found the process "tiresome" and "tiring," and is now more comfortable focusing on philanthropic initiatives rather than commercial media projects.
"Harry seems to have arrived at a point where he's consciously distancing himself from that whole entertainment space," another source said. "He gave it a genuine try in the early days because he wanted to support Meghan and what they were building together, but it never felt like a natural fit for him."
Markle, by contrast, is said to remain determined to expand her brand and establish herself as a major lifestyle figure.
An insider said, "Meghan's always been very motivated, and she's treating this as another challenge rather than a setback. There's a clear determination on her part to prove that she can build something credible and lasting in her own right."
Markle and Harry's professional divergence has become increasingly visible in recent months. She has attended high-profile events solo, including a fundraising gala and Paris Fashion Week, while Harry has been absent from several red carpets.