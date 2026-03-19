Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Savaged for their 'Lack of Talent' and 'Suffocating Self-Importance' Amid Netflix Fallout

The streaming service's bosses were also annoyed the pair gave a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, rather than Netflix. Their first-look deal with the streaming giant now appears doomed following the claims.

And according to royal author Tom Bower, the Harry and Markle are now reaching "the end of the road in Hollywood."

He told The Daily Express: "Their behavior, lack of original talent and suffocating self-importance have made it even more important for them to return to Britain in July, meet the King and be revalidated as royals."

Bower continued: "That option, I believe, will be denied to them. They face an increasingly tough future. That's the price of betraying the Royal Family since Megxit."