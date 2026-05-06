'She Was Completely Naked': Alleged JPMorgan 'Office Sex Slave' Scandal Explodes as Two New Witnesses Make Shocking Allegations Against Female Exec

Lorna Hajdini, the 37-year-old executive director in JPMorgan Chase’s Leveraged Finance division, has stood by her denials that she ever forced Chirayu Rana into a sexual relationship, despite the new testimony and allegations .

According to the complaint, which Rana refiled on Monday, one alleged witness said in their statement that they were staying at an apartment with the banker in September 2024 when they were woken in the night by a woman who was "clearly intoxicated and speaking loudly."

That woman was later identified as Hajdini, as the witness continued: "A short while later, I was awoken by Ms. Hajdini, who was completely naked."

The witness said Hajdini sat on the couch, lit a cigarette and began begging the friend to "join them" in the bedroom for a threesome, threatening that if he refused, Rana would pay the professional price.