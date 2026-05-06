'She Was Completely Naked': Alleged JPMorgan 'Office Sex Slave' Scandal Explodes as Two New Witnesses Make Shocking Allegations Against Female Exec
May 6 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET
The case of the former JPMorgan banker who claimed his boss turned him into her personal slave has taken a new twist, RadarOnline.com can report, with the reveal of two new witnesses to the alleged abuse.
Lorna Hajdini, the 37-year-old executive director in JPMorgan Chase’s Leveraged Finance division, has stood by her denials that she ever forced Chirayu Rana into a sexual relationship, despite the new testimony and allegations.
Naked and Afraid
According to the complaint, which Rana refiled on Monday, one alleged witness said in their statement that they were staying at an apartment with the banker in September 2024 when they were woken in the night by a woman who was "clearly intoxicated and speaking loudly."
That woman was later identified as Hajdini, as the witness continued: "A short while later, I was awoken by Ms. Hajdini, who was completely naked."
The witness said Hajdini sat on the couch, lit a cigarette and began begging the friend to "join them" in the bedroom for a threesome, threatening that if he refused, Rana would pay the professional price.
No Three for Me
When the person refused, Hajdini reportedly returned to the bedroom and closed the door. Inside, the witness said he could hear arguing, with Rana "loudly pleading" with Hajdini to stop and leave.
"It became quiet. Then, sometime later, [Hajdini] came out of the bedroom and left the apartment," the witness said in the filing.
The second alleged witness said Rana confided to him in mid-2024 that a woman in the office was "making his life hell." The person claimed that he later saw Hajdini "kissing Rana’s neck" and "grabbing him."
Rana was said to be "uncomfortable" with the unwanted advances.
Rana's Mental Health Questioned
Rana has claimed the Manhattan District Attorney's Office had opened a criminal investigation into Hajdini, but while the DA's office did briefly look into Rana's claims, the inquiry was ended after investigators found no evidence of wrongdoing.
Rana's attorney, Daniel Kaiser, told the Daily Mail, "My client received notice on May 4, 2026, by letter from the DA emailed to him that the investigation was closed."
Instead, the attention shifted to Rana and his mental health and support. By June 2025, after being placed on involuntary leave, Rana said he was unable to sleep or eat, claiming he couldn't escape "hearing the voice" of Hajdini in his head and feared for his and his family's safety amid a series of alleged threats.
A letter from Rana's counselor, Jonathan Alpert, stated that he has been treated for symptoms consistent with PTSD related to the "workplace experiences at issue in this case."
Alleged JPMorgan 'Office Sex Slave' Doubles Down With Explosive New Claims Against Exec — Including 'Wild Threesome Offer and PTSD Diagnosis'
Are the Allegations Falling Apart?
A spokesperson for JPMorgan said a thorough internal investigation "found no evidence to support" the claims, and lashed out at the former employee for failing to even take part in the fact-finding mission.
"Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims," the spokesperson said, blaming Rana for not doing more. "While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations."
Further, a JPMorgan insider with knowledge of the matter told Daily Mail they believe Rana's allegations are beginning to fall apart - as they'd anticipated.
"We believed from the outset the allegations were fabricated," the source said. "I just feel so sorry for Hajdini because she's so highly thought of here. I hope she can move on from this."