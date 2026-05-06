EXCLUSIVE: How Josh Duggar 'Internalizes' Parents Jim Bob and Michelle's 'Fragility' From Behind Bars — 'Their Comfort Comes First'
May 6 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET
Josh Duggar's private jailhouse emails to his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, reveal key details about his perception of them and the imbalanced "emotional hierarchy" in their family that carries on despite his time behind bars.
After analyzing some of the disgraced former TLC star's messages, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychologist and Director of Comprehend the Mind, exclusively told RadarOnline.com that Josh, 38, appears to have "internalized" his parents' "fragility so deeply," that even in jail "their comfort comes first."
'Josh Duggar Is the One Incarcerated'
One recurring theme in Josh's emails to Jim Bob and Michelle was his use of all capital letters and his repeated insistence that he loves them and appreciates all that they've done for him – before proceeding to beg them to stop a behavior or criticizing a choice they made.
"Josh Duggar is the one incarcerated, yet he's the one attempting to cushion, explain and seek understanding from the outside," Dr. Hafeez explained. "The fact that he feels responsible for how his parents receive his pain tells you the emotional hierarchy in that family was never balanced."
'Emotionally Immature Parents'
Reflecting on the habit, she noted that it "mirrors" the behavior of "children raised by emotionally immature parents."
Josh comes from a famously large, religious family known for their television shows 19 Kids and Counting and Counting on featured on TLC. In them, they showcased their life, which included homeschooling their many children, not allowing them to traditionally date, enforcing strict modesty rules when it came to clothing – even when working outside and swimming – and requiring the older kids to provide near constant help raising their siblings.
"Over time, that role becomes so ingrained that even as an adult, even behind bars, the nervous system defaults to caretaking because that was the only way love ever felt secure," she added.
'Screaming and Apologizing'
Dr. Hafeez also suggested that Josh's "all-caps love declarations and the all-caps grievances sitting in the same email" give off the idea that he's "he's screaming and apologizing for screaming at the same time."
"There's something telling about a grown man resorting to capitalizing entire sentences just to feel heard by his own parents," she added.
"It points to a communication pattern developed in a home where you had to be extraordinarily loud to get attention, but extraordinarily soft to avoid punishment," she continued. "The all-caps become a kind of emotional dissociation on the page, as if one part of him is desperately grabbing for connection while another part is already bracing for the rejection that historically followed."
The 'Hang-Up' Incident With Josh and Michelle Duggar
Dr. Hafeez then pointed specifically to an email in which Josh asks his mother not to hang up on him on phone calls.
"I was talking respectfully and I was trying to address something important," the convicted sex offender wrote in the May 2022 email. "This is HURTING ME AND MY WIFE AND KIDS."
Calling the "hang-up incident" a "core wound" for Josh, Dr. Hafeez noted how he still began the message with "gratitude" in an attempt to soften the blow of his criticism.
"He explicitly says 'I don't know if this is even worth writing," she recalled. "This points to someone who was historically dismissed when they tried to communicate needs. The fact that he keeps writing anyway, keeps trying, points to someone still desperately seeking a repair that the other party may not be capable of offering."
As Radar previously reported, Josh was found guilty on a child pornography charge in December 2021, and he was subsequently sentenced to service more than 12 years in federal prison.
Years after his arrest, his younger brother Joseph was also taken into custody after being accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl on a family vacation that took place in Florida back in 2020.
Joseph was released on bail and his case has yet to go to trial.