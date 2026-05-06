EXCLUSIVE: How Josh Duggar 'Internalizes' Parents Jim Bob and Michelle's 'Fragility' From Behind Bars — 'Their Comfort Comes First'

Dr. Hafeez then pointed specifically to an email in which Josh asks his mother not to hang up on him on phone calls.

"I was talking respectfully and I was trying to address something important," the convicted sex offender wrote in the May 2022 email. "This is HURTING ME AND MY WIFE AND KIDS."

Calling the "hang-up incident" a "core wound" for Josh, Dr. Hafeez noted how he still began the message with "gratitude" in an attempt to soften the blow of his criticism.

"He explicitly says 'I don't know if this is even worth writing," she recalled. "This points to someone who was historically dismissed when they tried to communicate needs. The fact that he keeps writing anyway, keeps trying, points to someone still desperately seeking a repair that the other party may not be capable of offering."

As Radar previously reported, Josh was found guilty on a child pornography charge in December 2021, and he was subsequently sentenced to service more than 12 years in federal prison.

Years after his arrest, his younger brother Joseph was also taken into custody after being accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl on a family vacation that took place in Florida back in 2020.

Joseph was released on bail and his case has yet to go to trial.