'Trust Is Gone': Prince Harry's Reunion With Estranged Father King Charles 'Impossible' Over Fears Sussexes Will 'Publicize' Conversations
May 6 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles remains "impossible" due to trust issues, according to a royal expert.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 41, is hoping to see his estranged father for just the second time in nearly two years this summer when he returns to the U.K. for an Invictus Games event.
The Royal Family's 'Fear'
But Charles is still wary of Harry and wife Meghan Markle's form for revealing royal secrets, putting their long-awaited reunion at risk.
Royal expert Duncan Larcombe said: "Charles is in an impossible position right now. He and Prince William can’t reach out to Harry for fear of him then publicizing it. That’s the big blockage.
"If they were to resume contact, they run the risk that Harry and Meghan could disclose more personal details and drop more bombshells about what’s happening.
“This is where the fear lies for the Royal Family," Larcombe added.
'Breakdown In Trust'
Larcombe added to the Daily Mirror: "If Charles rang Harry and said 'I'm coming to the U.S., I'd love to see you,' the danger is Harry would go public with it. That breakdown in trust is the most significant thing."
Relations with Charles and William, 43, are still deadlocked after Harry and Markle, 44, sat down for a bombshell TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.
The Sussexes alleged racism within the Royal Family and a lack of support for the former actress, which left his members of The Firm fuming.
Indeed, as Radar revealed, William feared the worst before the interview aired and was "sick" with worry in the build-up to the chat – and had also been "retching for weeks."
Fresh Criticism of King Charles Explained
Harry risked upsetting his father once again by making what was perceived as a sly dig at the monarch during his fake royal tour of Australia last month; he described children as an "upgrade" on their parents during an emotional reflection on fatherhood.
His comments were framed as a deeply personal account of growth, but have since sparked debate over whether they carried a pointed subtext about his troubled relationship with Charles, 77.
Sources close to the event suggested the language used by Harry has been interpreted in some quarters as a veiled criticism of his father. "
There is a growing view among royal watchers that Harry's 'upgrade' comment wasn't accidental, and was, in fact, a rather brutal dig at his father," one insider told Radar.
"He is being seen as suggesting that children should surpass their parents emotionally and morally while discussing his trauma over being a parent – and that inevitably invites comparisons with King Charles."
A second royal insider added, "Given the history, people are reading this as a brutal dig. The implication being that Harry sees himself as breaking away from a flawed parental model, and that touches directly on Charles and his extremely turbulent relationship with Harry's mother, Diana."
Harry has long spoken about the impact of Diana's death, describing how it shaped his approach to mental health and parenting.
Speaking at the event Down Under, he said: "Certainly from a therapy standpoint, you want to be the best version of yourself for your kids. And I knew that I had stuff from the past that I needed to deal with and therefore, prepare myself to basically cleanse myself of the past."