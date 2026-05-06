'Trust Is Gone': Prince Harry's Reunion With Estranged Father King Charles 'Impossible' Over Fears Sussexes Will 'Publicize' Conversations

But Charles is still wary of Harry and wife Meghan Markle's form for revealing royal secrets, putting their long-awaited reunion at risk.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe said: "Charles is in an impossible position right now. He and Prince William can’t reach out to Harry for fear of him then publicizing it. That’s the big blockage.

"If they were to resume contact, they run the risk that Harry and Meghan could disclose more personal details and drop more bombshells about what’s happening.

“This is where the fear lies for the Royal Family," Larcombe added.