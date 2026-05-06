Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

'Trust Is Gone': Prince Harry's Reunion With Estranged Father King Charles 'Impossible' Over Fears Sussexes Will 'Publicize' Conversations

picture of Prince Harry and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's potential reunion with King Charles has been branded 'impossible' due to trust issues surrounding the Duke.

May 6 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles remains "impossible" due to trust issues, according to a royal expert.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 41, is hoping to see his estranged father for just the second time in nearly two years this summer when he returns to the U.K. for an Invictus Games event.

Article continues below advertisement

The Royal Family's 'Fear'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of king charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles is wary anything he says to Prince Harry may be end up being made public, sources claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

But Charles is still wary of Harry and wife Meghan Markle's form for revealing royal secrets, putting their long-awaited reunion at risk.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe said: "Charles is in an impossible position right now. He and Prince William can’t reach out to Harry for fear of him then publicizing it. That’s the big blockage.

"If they were to resume contact, they run the risk that Harry and Meghan could disclose more personal details and drop more bombshells about what’s happening.

“This is where the fear lies for the Royal Family," Larcombe added.

Article continues below advertisement

'Breakdown In Trust'

picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prine Harry and Meghan Markle have form for spilling royal secrets.

Article continues below advertisement

Larcombe added to the Daily Mirror: "If Charles rang Harry and said 'I'm coming to the U.S., I'd love to see you,' the danger is Harry would go public with it. That breakdown in trust is the most significant thing."

Relations with Charles and William, 43, are still deadlocked after Harry and Markle, 44, sat down for a bombshell TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

The Sussexes alleged racism within the Royal Family and a lack of support for the former actress, which left his members of The Firm fuming.

Indeed, as Radar revealed, William feared the worst before the interview aired and was "sick" with worry in the build-up to the chat – and had also been "retching for weeks."

Article continues below advertisement

Fresh Criticism of King Charles Explained

picture of prince harry
Source: MEGA

The Duke of Sussex made a sly dig at his dad during fake royal tour Down Under.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal Roast: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito Mansion 'Mocked' by Neighbors — 'Looks Like Olive Garden in 1994'

Photo of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Wales family

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Winning PR War' With Kids — While Harry and Meghan Face Backlash Over Hidden Children

Article continues below advertisement

Harry risked upsetting his father once again by making what was perceived as a sly dig at the monarch during his fake royal tour of Australia last month; he described children as an "upgrade" on their parents during an emotional reflection on fatherhood.

His comments were framed as a deeply personal account of growth, but have since sparked debate over whether they carried a pointed subtext about his troubled relationship with Charles, 77.

Sources close to the event suggested the language used by Harry has been interpreted in some quarters as a veiled criticism of his father. "

There is a growing view among royal watchers that Harry's 'upgrade' comment wasn't accidental, and was, in fact, a rather brutal dig at his father," one insider told Radar.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry opened up about his his mother's death shaped him.

"He is being seen as suggesting that children should surpass their parents emotionally and morally while discussing his trauma over being a parent – and that inevitably invites comparisons with King Charles."

A second royal insider added, "Given the history, people are reading this as a brutal dig. The implication being that Harry sees himself as breaking away from a flawed parental model, and that touches directly on Charles and his extremely turbulent relationship with Harry's mother, Diana."

Harry has long spoken about the impact of Diana's death, describing how it shaped his approach to mental health and parenting.

Speaking at the event Down Under, he said: "Certainly from a therapy standpoint, you want to be the best version of yourself for your kids. And I knew that I had stuff from the past that I needed to deal with and therefore, prepare myself to basically cleanse myself of the past."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.