Ted Turner's Massive Fortune Details Revealed — CNN Founder Gave Away Over $1Billion to Multiple Charities Before His Death at 87
May 6 2026, Published 5:06 p.m. ET
Ted Turner gave away more than $1.3 billion to charitable causes over his lifetime, a staggering figure he once described as one of his proudest accomplishments, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The CNN founder, who died on Wednesday, May 6, at 87, continued donating even after suffering major financial losses.
A $1Billion Bet on the United Nations
Turner made one of the largest philanthropic pledges in history when he donated $1 billion to the United Nations in 1997, per Daily Mail.
"The best investment I've ever made," Turner wrote in a 2017 op-ed, describing the organization as "humanity's greatest hope for a better planet for my grandchildren and for people everywhere."
The landmark gift helped establish the United Nations Foundation, significantly expanding the organization's ability to fund global health, environmental and humanitarian initiatives.
Giving Even After Losing Billions
Turner's charitable contributions continued even after he lost roughly 80 percent of his $10billion fortune in 2002 following the disastrous merger between Time Warner and America Online.
"I don't measure success in numbers, but I consider my contributions of more than $1.3billion to various causes over the years to be one of my proudest accomplishments," he wrote in 2010.
Despite the financial setback, Turner continued to funnel millions into conservation and education-related causes, including establishing a trust to be split between Brown University, The Citadel and a Tennessee preparatory school.
Land, Conservation and a Different Kind of Empire
Beyond media, Turner built a vast land empire, becoming the second-largest individual landowner in North America with roughly two million acres across eight states.
The land, managed through Turner Enterprises, was dedicated in part to conservation efforts. The company has said its goal is to manage the acreage in "an economically sustainable and ecologically sensitive manner while promoting the conservation of native species."
His environmental focus became a defining part of his later years, with large portions of his wealth tied not just to business ventures, but to preservation.
A Legacy Beyond Television
Turner founded CNN in 1980, launching the first 24-hour cable news network and fundamentally changing how Americans consume news. The venture helped him build billions over the following decades and cemented his status as one of the most influential figures in modern media.
He later joined a philanthropic push led by Bill Gates, Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett, encouraging billionaires to donate at least half of their fortunes.
Turner is survived by five children, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was married three times, including a decade-long marriage to actress Jane Fonda, who later described him as her "favorite ex-husband."