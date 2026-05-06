Angelina's Sour Grapes Battle Victory: Jolie Scores Major Win Over Ex Brad Pitt in Bitter $184M Winery War

According to court proceedings, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled Pitt could not force his ex-wife to turn over a series of private emails connected to the ongoing battle over Château Miraval, the luxury winery the former couple once owned together during their marriage.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s bitter legal war over their French winery estate has erupted once again after the actress scored a courtroom victory blocking the release of private communications tied to the years-long dispute, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couples 184 million dollar winery and legal war is ongoing although its a victory for Angelina.

The ruling reportedly centered around 22 disputed communications Jolie argued were protected under attorney-client privilege. Pitt’s legal team had been attempting to obtain the messages as part of the increasingly contentious legal fight stemming from Jolie’s 2021 sale of her stake in the winery to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of Stoli Group.

Judge Lia Martin ultimately sided with Jolie, reportedly determining Pitt "had not met his burden" to override privilege protections surrounding the communications. However, the court reportedly left open the possibility that Pitt could revisit the issue later as discovery in the case continues.

The latest ruling marks another dramatic chapter in the former Hollywood power couple’s years-long "Miraval War," which has transformed into one of the entertainment industry’s most explosive celebrity business battles.