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Home > Entertainment > Brad & Angelina’s Divorce From Hell

Angelina's Sour Grapes Battle Victory: Jolie Scores Major Win Over Ex Brad Pitt in Bitter $184M Winery War

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie wins victory over ex Brad Pitt.

May 6 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s bitter legal war over their French winery estate has erupted once again after the actress scored a courtroom victory blocking the release of private communications tied to the years-long dispute, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court proceedings, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled Pitt could not force his ex-wife to turn over a series of private emails connected to the ongoing battle over Château Miraval, the luxury winery the former couple once owned together during their marriage.

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Jolie Scored Big Over Château Miraval Winery

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Château Miraval
Source: MEGA

The couples 184 million dollar winery and legal war is ongoing although its a victory for Angelina.

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The ruling reportedly centered around 22 disputed communications Jolie argued were protected under attorney-client privilege. Pitt’s legal team had been attempting to obtain the messages as part of the increasingly contentious legal fight stemming from Jolie’s 2021 sale of her stake in the winery to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of Stoli Group.

Judge Lia Martin ultimately sided with Jolie, reportedly determining Pitt "had not met his burden" to override privilege protections surrounding the communications. However, the court reportedly left open the possibility that Pitt could revisit the issue later as discovery in the case continues.

The latest ruling marks another dramatic chapter in the former Hollywood power couple’s years-long "Miraval War," which has transformed into one of the entertainment industry’s most explosive celebrity business battles.

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The Nasty Years-Long Battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt married couple in 2015 on the red carpet
Source: MEGA

Pitt accuses ex-wife of secretly selling her ownership interest in Château Miraval wiithout his consent.

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Pitt originally filed suit against Jolie in 2022, accusing his ex-wife of secretly selling her ownership interest in Château Miraval without his consent, despite what he claimed was an agreement that neither party would sell their stake without approval from the other.

Jolie has repeatedly denied such an agreement ever existed and previously accused Pitt of attempting to use confidentiality agreements and broad legal demands to silence her regarding issues tied to their highly publicized split.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pitt had earlier secured legal victories tied to disputed communications connected to the multimillion-dollar winery feud. In recent months, Pitt’s legal team accused Jolie of intentionally dragging out the litigation while fighting discovery requests tied to internal business dealings and communications surrounding the sale.

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Brad Pitt Seeks Access to Angelina's Email Communications Denied

Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

newest discovery fight reportedly involved Pitt seeks access to more than 100 communications before narrowing the request down to the 22 disputed emails.

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The newest discovery fight reportedly involved Pitt initially seeking access to more than 100 communications before narrowing the request down to the 22 disputed emails now at the center of the court battle. Jolie’s attorneys argued the communications involved legal strategy discussions and therefore remained protected from disclosure.

While Jolie secured the key privilege ruling, the actress did not walk away with everything she requested. Reports indicate the judge denied Jolie’s attempt to secure more than $33,000 in sanctions against Pitt, finding his legal arguments were not entirely without merit despite ultimately ruling against him.

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The Miraval Lawsuit Remains Ongoing

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Angelina Jolie 50
Source: MEGA

remains ongoing as both sides continue battling over ownership rights, financial interests, confidential communications.

The Miraval lawsuit remains ongoing as both sides continue battling over ownership rights, financial interests, confidential communications, and the future of the sprawling French wine estate.

Recent court activity in Los Angeles has also included ongoing discovery proceedings and motions to seal confidential filings connected to the increasingly complicated legal showdown.

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