Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Prince William

Prince William Was 'Sick With Worry' and 'Retching a Week' Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

picture of Prince William, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey
Source: MEGA

Prince William was 'sick with worry' before Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

May 6 2026, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince William was "sick with worry" before Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, a royal biographer has claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, 43, was "retching" for a week in anticipation of the 2021 chat, which featured a number of explosive claims from both his estranged brother and wife Meghan Markle.

Article continues below advertisement

'Too Distracted to Think About Food'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

William also lost his appetite in the build up to the TV chat.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Christopher Andersen in his new book Kate!: The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen, William was "too distracted to think about food" as the sheer thought of the interview took its toll on him.

The couple’s conversation with Winfrey, 72, touched on many subjects, including Kate Middleton's argument with Markle over Princess Charlotte's flower girl dress days before the latter's May 2018 wedding, which left the bride, 44, in tears.

Harry, 41, also confirmed he was not on good terms with William, saying there was "a lot of hurt" between the estranged siblings.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal Racism Row

picture of Prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan's Oprah chat sparked a huge racism conversation within The Firm.

Article continues below advertisement

But arguably the the biggest bombshell was when the ex-Suits star calling out unnamed members of the royal family allegedly raising "concerns" with her husband over their unborn child's skin color and "what that mean(t)" for the monarchy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child, Prince Archie, was born in May 2019, followed by Princess Lilibet in June 2021.

King Charles, 77, is believed to have made the remark on November 27, 2017 — the same morning Harry and Markle's engagement was announced.

According to Andersen’s 2021 book Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, the now-monarch mused to his wife, Queen Camilla, "I wonder what the children will look like? … I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?"

Article continues below advertisement

William and Kate Influence Royal Statement

picture of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

The royal couple insisted certain details in statement regarding racism allegations were included.

READ MORE ON NEWS
split image of Megyn Kelly and Lauren Sanchez

'She Looks Like an Alien': Megyn Kelly Mocks Lauren Sánchez’s Shocking Appearance at 2026 Met Gala Amid Plastic Surgery Speculation

ted turner

CNN Founder and Media Mogul Ted Turner Dead at 87 — Years After Being Diagnosed with 'Lewy Body Dementia'

Article continues below advertisement

Charles has since denied the claims and Buckingham Palace even drafted a statement about the Winfrey interview, which took place during Queen Elizabeth's reign, and the response was shown to William and Kate.

Andersen wrote in his new biography, out Tuesday, that the first draft did not mention the charges of racism — but the princess insisted those be included.

The author alleged these sentences were subsequently added: "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. They are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan were 'not surprised' by the statement's phrasing.

Andersen noted that while "William was about to sign off on this version," his wife "wasn't satisfied" and brainstormed another change.

"It was at this point Kate suggested the phrase 'while some recollections may vary’ — making it clear that not everyone was on board with what Harry and Meghan were saying,” Anderson wrote.

Harry and Markle were "not surprised" by that phrasing, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed in Finding Freedom in August 2021.

The comment taking "little accountability" reportedly "did not go unnoticed" by the ex-royals, who have lived in Montecito, California, since 2020.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.