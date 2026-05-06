Prince William Was 'Sick With Worry' and 'Retching a Week' Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview
May 6 2026, Published 1:07 p.m. ET
Prince William was "sick with worry" before Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, a royal biographer has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, 43, was "retching" for a week in anticipation of the 2021 chat, which featured a number of explosive claims from both his estranged brother and wife Meghan Markle.
'Too Distracted to Think About Food'
According to Christopher Andersen in his new book Kate!: The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen, William was "too distracted to think about food" as the sheer thought of the interview took its toll on him.
The couple’s conversation with Winfrey, 72, touched on many subjects, including Kate Middleton's argument with Markle over Princess Charlotte's flower girl dress days before the latter's May 2018 wedding, which left the bride, 44, in tears.
Harry, 41, also confirmed he was not on good terms with William, saying there was "a lot of hurt" between the estranged siblings.
Royal Racism Row
But arguably the the biggest bombshell was when the ex-Suits star calling out unnamed members of the royal family allegedly raising "concerns" with her husband over their unborn child's skin color and "what that mean(t)" for the monarchy.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child, Prince Archie, was born in May 2019, followed by Princess Lilibet in June 2021.
King Charles, 77, is believed to have made the remark on November 27, 2017 — the same morning Harry and Markle's engagement was announced.
According to Andersen’s 2021 book Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, the now-monarch mused to his wife, Queen Camilla, "I wonder what the children will look like? … I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?"
William and Kate Influence Royal Statement
Charles has since denied the claims and Buckingham Palace even drafted a statement about the Winfrey interview, which took place during Queen Elizabeth's reign, and the response was shown to William and Kate.
Andersen wrote in his new biography, out Tuesday, that the first draft did not mention the charges of racism — but the princess insisted those be included.
The author alleged these sentences were subsequently added: "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. They are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."
Andersen noted that while "William was about to sign off on this version," his wife "wasn't satisfied" and brainstormed another change.
"It was at this point Kate suggested the phrase 'while some recollections may vary’ — making it clear that not everyone was on board with what Harry and Meghan were saying,” Anderson wrote.
Harry and Markle were "not surprised" by that phrasing, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed in Finding Freedom in August 2021.
The comment taking "little accountability" reportedly "did not go unnoticed" by the ex-royals, who have lived in Montecito, California, since 2020.