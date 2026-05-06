Prince William Was 'Sick With Worry' and 'Retching a Week' Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, 43, was "retching" for a week in anticipation of the 2021 chat, which featured a number of explosive claims from both his estranged brother and wife Meghan Markle .

Prince William was "sick with worry" before Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey , a royal biographer has claimed.

William also lost his appetite in the build up to the TV chat.

According to Christopher Andersen in his new book Kate!: The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen, William was "too distracted to think about food" as the sheer thought of the interview took its toll on him.

The couple’s conversation with Winfrey, 72, touched on many subjects, including Kate Middleton's argument with Markle over Princess Charlotte's flower girl dress days before the latter's May 2018 wedding, which left the bride, 44, in tears.

Harry, 41, also confirmed he was not on good terms with William, saying there was "a lot of hurt" between the estranged siblings.