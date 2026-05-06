Hugh Hefner's 'Compulsive Sex Nights' Antics and Bedroom 'Requirements' Revealed by Ex-Playboy Bunny Holly Madison
May 6 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Former Playboy Bunny Holly Madison has pulled back the curtain on the "compulsive" sex routine she claimed existed during her relationship with late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Speaking candidly on Kristin Cavallari's podcast, Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari, Madison detailed the strict nightlife schedule at the Playboy Mansion and revealed how things dramatically changed once filming began on the hit reality series The Girls Next Door.
Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Expected Sex After Mansion Club Nights
Cavallari directly asked Madison: "How often were you guys required to have sex with him?"
"Well, in the beginning, we would go out twice a week, and it would always be like after we would go out," Madison alleged. "But after we started filming the show, that just stopped, which was amazing."
Madison explained the women used to regularly go clubbing with Hefner on Wednesdays and Fridays before returning to the mansion.
"We stopped those regular club nights where we're going out every Wednesday and Friday because we were so busy with the show, and he loved the show," she claimed.
Holly Madison Claims Reality Show Gave Hugh Hefner 'New Relevance'
According to Madison, Hefner's growing fame from the E! series appeared to lessen what she described as his need for "compulsive sex nights."
"He was like high off the show," Madison claimed. "It gave him, like, new relevance, like the ego boost, so he didn't really feel the need to like, 'Oh, I have to do these compulsive sex nights to make myself feel wanted and relevant,' I think."
The former reality star added the dynamic inside the mansion naturally shifted as filming intensified.
"So it just kind of evolved," Madison explained.
'Nobody Had to Say Anything'
Madison said there was never an official conversation about ending the sexual routine with Hefner.
"We've talked about this on the podcast, and then we'll have people chime in and be like, 'So how did that happen? Was there like a discussion to stop having sex?'" she said.
"There was no discussion. It just kind of — that's how it evolved," she revealed.
Madison claimed she, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson were silently united in no longer wanting to participate.
"I think me, Bridget, and Kendra were so on the same page that we just didn't wanna do that anymore," Madison claimed. "Nobody had to say anything. We were just like, 'Okay, we're not going out anymore, so nobody's gonna initiate.'"
Cavallari reacted with visible relief during the conversation, admitting she originally believed the women were still expected to maintain the same routine while filming the reality show.
"Thank God," Cavallari said. "I thought they had you guys going out on the show. I guess not really, huh?"
Madison responded, "No, we did every once in a while. But it was no longer that regular like, 'Okay, every Wednesday and Friday we're going out.'"