Hugh Hefner's 'Compulsive Sex Nights' Antics and Bedroom 'Requirements' Revealed by Ex-Playboy Bunny Holly Madison

Speaking candidly on Kristin Cavallari 's podcast, Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari , Madison detailed the strict nightlife schedule at the Playboy Mansion and revealed how things dramatically changed once filming began on the hit reality series The Girls Next Door.

Former Playboy Bunny Holly Madison has pulled back the curtain on the "compulsive" sex routine she claimed existed during her relationship with late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Madison claimed there was once a set routine involving nights out followed by expectations back at the mansion.

Cavallari directly asked Madison: "How often were you guys required to have sex with him?"

"Well, in the beginning, we would go out twice a week, and it would always be like after we would go out," Madison alleged. "But after we started filming the show, that just stopped, which was amazing."

Madison explained the women used to regularly go clubbing with Hefner on Wednesdays and Fridays before returning to the mansion.

"We stopped those regular club nights where we're going out every Wednesday and Friday because we were so busy with the show, and he loved the show," she claimed.