EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Bemoans Being 'Deprived of the Quiet Enjoyment' of Using $164Million Dollar French Chateau — as He Slams Ex-wife Angelina Jolie for Dragging Her Feet in 4-Year Court Battle
April 8 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt just wants to go to bed.
As the bickering with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, over their shared French winery drags on, the actor has blasted his ex for dragging out the start of a court decision, RadarOnline.com can report, after asking for yet another delay in the case.
Years-Long Battle Drags On
The former lovers and co-stars have been in a years-long battle over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, which they purchased together while married.
Pitt, 62, sued his 50-year-old ex in 2022 for allegedly selling her stake in their family business to the liquor company Stoli without his approval. The Moneyball star is still waiting for his day in court.
In a new status report obtained by Radar, Pitt strongly objected to Jolie's latest request to push a trial to decide the fate of the winery to November, 2027. The trial is currently scheduled for next February, after multiple delays already.
Brad Pitt Takes Aim
Jolie's attorneys say they need more time to prepare, but Pitt argued her time is up.
"This proceeding has been pending for more than four years," his lawyers stated. "During this period, Mr. Pitt has been deprived of the quiet enjoyment of his home in France, knowing that a purported 50% interest in the property has been sold.
"The wine business associated with the French chateau has also suffered, as the business has been stymied by the dispute between the chateau’s indirect shareholders and by (the new owners') repeated efforts to interfere with, and gain control of, the chateau."
"This dispute should be resolved as soon as possible so that all Parties – including Mr. Pitt – can move on with their lives," they added.
Brad Pitt 'Contributed to That Problem'
However, Jolie's attorneys snapped back on her behalf, bashing, "While Mr. Pitt now complains that the case is taking too long to get to trial, Mr. Pitt certainly contributed to that problem.
"He chose to sue numerous foreign cross-defendants, confirming that this case is now an international dispute with all the procedural complications that brings."
The lawyer scoffed at the notion that Pitt has been displaced: "This is not a case to quiet title in any property, and there is no evidence anywhere that Mr. Pitt’s ability to live in his own home has been impacted by this case one iota."
'Ten Years of Fighting is Long Enough'
As Radar has reported, Pitt fully intended for his children to inherit the property, but Jolie needed to liquidate her assets for ready cash.
She's said the "painful" events preceding the divorce – including an alleged drunken fight on a private plane – have prevented her and the kids from returning to the property in the South of France.
Pitt is reportedly just desperate to end this decade-long courtroom clash.
"Ten years of fighting is long enough," shared a source close to the star. "His and Angelina's reputations have both been damaged by this conflict."
Plus, added the insider: "Nobody caught up in this mess is getting any younger."
"No matter how much time and money Brad has plowed into the fight, this has to stop," the source noted. "Both sides have made their points, and it's time to put the whole lawsuit to bed."