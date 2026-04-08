EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Bemoans Being 'Deprived of the Quiet Enjoyment' of Using $164Million Dollar French Chateau — as He Slams Ex-wife Angelina Jolie for Dragging Her Feet in 4-Year Court Battle

The former lovers and co-stars have been in a years-long battle over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, which they purchased together while married.

Pitt, 62, sued his 50-year-old ex in 2022 for allegedly selling her stake in their family business to the liquor company Stoli without his approval. The Moneyball star is still waiting for his day in court.

In a new status report obtained by Radar, Pitt strongly objected to Jolie's latest request to push a trial to decide the fate of the winery to November, 2027. The trial is currently scheduled for next February, after multiple delays already.