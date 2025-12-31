EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's Secret Legal Battle Exposed — Actor Had 'Options' to Avoid Pricey New Lawsuit as His Nasty Winery Fight With Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Rages On

Brandon Palas, founder of men's wellness brand "Beau D.", says Pitt's skin line, "Beau Domaine," has a "nearly-identical name, typography, design aesthetic, and web presence" that closely mirror his protected trademark.

According to a lawsuit, which Radar has exclusively obtained, the Fight Club star and his partners at the Perrin family originally launched their line under the name "Le Domaine," before changing it to one Palas claims is too similar to his own.

Before filing any litigation, Palas proposed several settlement options with Pitt that he said the actor was "open to."

"We offered Beau Domaine three private, pre-litigation settlement options, in good faith," Palas told Radar. "(One) that they undertake a rebrand; (Two) that they compensate us for the right to continue operating as-is while affording us the opportunity to meaningfully differentiate our brand; or (Three) that they fund our rebranding efforts.

Palas said while Pitt's partners were not interested in a rebrand of their own, there had been talks about financial aid to help Beau D. change its name, but that apparently fell through.