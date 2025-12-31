Your tip
Brad Pitt
EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's Secret Legal Battle Exposed — Actor Had 'Options' to Avoid Pricey New Lawsuit as His Nasty Winery Fight With Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Rages On

The founder of men's wellness brand 'Beau D.' says Brad Pitt's skin line, 'Beau Domaine,' has a 'nearly-identical name.'

Dec. 31 2025, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

A small business owner's pricey lawsuit against Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt could easily have been avoided, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

If only the star had followed through on a proposed settlement with the skincare company.

Pitt's Dueling 'Domaines'

brad pitt
Source: mega

The actor is being sued by a small-business owner.

Brandon Palas, founder of men's wellness brand "Beau D.", says Pitt's skin line, "Beau Domaine," has a "nearly-identical name, typography, design aesthetic, and web presence" that closely mirror his protected trademark.

According to a lawsuit, which Radar has exclusively obtained, the Fight Club star and his partners at the Perrin family originally launched their line under the name "Le Domaine," before changing it to one Palas claims is too similar to his own.

Before filing any litigation, Palas proposed several settlement options with Pitt that he said the actor was "open to."

"We offered Beau Domaine three private, pre-litigation settlement options, in good faith," Palas told Radar. "(One) that they undertake a rebrand; (Two) that they compensate us for the right to continue operating as-is while affording us the opportunity to meaningfully differentiate our brand; or (Three) that they fund our rebranding efforts.

Palas said while Pitt's partners were not interested in a rebrand of their own, there had been talks about financial aid to help Beau D. change its name, but that apparently fell through.

Small Business Battles

beau d vs beau domaine
Source: UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

Brandon Palas claims his 'Beau D.' brand name and image was copied by Pitt's 'Beau Domaine'.

After the attempts to work on a "mutually-beneficial settlement" fell through, Beau D. said it was forced to "initiate formal legal proceedings" to safeguard its intellectual property rights.

Palas stressed the importance of independent brands like his defending their trademarks to keep the trust of their customers.

"When celebrity-backed and/or well-funded companies create confusion in the marketplace, they risk overshadowing the years of effort and goodwill smaller brands have authentically built with their bare hands," he said.

"By standing up for their names and branding, independent businesses preserve clarity, safeguard their reputations, and affirm that trademark protections apply to all—regardless of fame or resources."

Pitt's Business Caution

brad pitt and ines de ramon
Source: mega

Pitt is being cautious with business ventures with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

If there is one thing Pitt knows about, it's litigation over business ventures. The Moneyball star is still mired in a years-long legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their shared wine company, Miraval.

That's why insiders tell Radar the 62-year-old is so cautious when it comes to involving his jewelry designer girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, in his businesses – despite their relationship being more than three years old.

Our source said: "Brad's history is crystal clear. When he's in love with a woman, he gets into business with her, almost instinctually.

"It's just what Brad does. And when these relationships break up, it causes him a lot of pain, time and energy to untangle the finances."

Ines de Ramon's Business Savvy.

Ines de Ramon
Source: mega

de Ramon is a successful jewelry designer who has dated Pitt for three years.

The source added De Ramon is heavily involved in all aspects of Pitt's life – but only to a point.

"She's an extremely talented designer with very good marketing sense," our insider added. "So he often asks her to weigh in with an opinion, but it's strictly informal."

After all, Pitt's new love continues to be a VP at Anita Ko Jewelry, an LA-based luxury brand – with the actor spotted sporting two gold necklaces from her as he urged Americans to "huddle up" before the February 9 Super Bowl.

