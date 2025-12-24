EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's Legal Nightmare — Actor's Skincare Company Hit With a Lawsuit... As His Nasty Winery Battle Against Ex-wife Angelina Jolie Rages on

The lawsuit comes as Pitt continues to battle ex-wife Angelina Jolie in court over the fate of their wine company.

While Pitt and Jolie's seemingly never-ending divorce battle came to a close last December, the ex-couple is still duking it out in court over the Maleficent star selling her portion of their Chateau Miraval to a Russian businessman for $67million in 2021.

In his lawsuit, the Oscar-winning actor accused his ex-wife of breaching an alleged agreement they had about the winery, which they purchased together in 2008. He claimed they had a deal stating neither would sell off their shares in the winery without the other's approval.

The latest movement in the case centers on communications Jolie had with her team, which she claimed were covered under a non-disclosure agreement.

Pitt argued his ex-wife was using the NDA as an excuse to hide business talks about her ownership in the winery.

Superior Court Judge Lia Martin agreed with Pitt's legal team and ordered Jolie to hand over the correspondence – and she has 45-days to comply with the court order.