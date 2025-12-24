EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's Legal Nightmare — Actor's Skincare Company Hit With a Lawsuit... As His Nasty Winery Battle Against Ex-wife Angelina Jolie Rages on
Dec. 24 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt's new skincare brand has been sued for trademark infringement by a small-business competitor, RadarOnline.com can report.
The mom-and-pop founder alleges the actor and his company changed their name to a suspiciously similar moniker.
Brad Pitt Sued for Trademark Infringement
Brandon Palas, founder of men's wellness brand "Beau D.", says Pitt's company, "Beau Domaine," has a "nearly-identical name, typography, design aesthetic, and web presence" that closely mirror his protected trademark.
Palas created his brand in 2020, two years before Pitt and his wine-loving companions at the Perrin family launched theirs, under the name "Le Domaine."
However, Pitt and his partners would soon change their name and brand identity to Beau Domaine, which, according to legal documents obtained exclusively by Radar, "It was only after that rebranding that Plaintiff learned of Defendant’s existence."
'Legal Proceedings' Have Been Filed
After attempts to work on a mutually-beneficial settlement fell through, Beau D. said it was forced to "initiate formal legal proceedings" to safeguard their intellectual property rights.
Palas told Radar in a statement: "We honor innovation, creativity, and fair competition across the beauty and wellness industry. However, it is essential that all brands operate with respect for existing trademarks and consumer clarity.
"Our priority is protecting the integrity of Beau D. and ensuring that customers are not misled. We strongly believe in originality and protecting what makes Beau D. unique."
Palas is asking for at least $75,000 in damages. Radar has reached out to representatives at Beau Domaine for comment.
Brad Pitt V. Angelina Jolie
The lawsuit comes as Pitt continues to battle ex-wife Angelina Jolie in court over the fate of their wine company.
While Pitt and Jolie's seemingly never-ending divorce battle came to a close last December, the ex-couple is still duking it out in court over the Maleficent star selling her portion of their Chateau Miraval to a Russian businessman for $67million in 2021.
In his lawsuit, the Oscar-winning actor accused his ex-wife of breaching an alleged agreement they had about the winery, which they purchased together in 2008. He claimed they had a deal stating neither would sell off their shares in the winery without the other's approval.
The latest movement in the case centers on communications Jolie had with her team, which she claimed were covered under a non-disclosure agreement.
Pitt argued his ex-wife was using the NDA as an excuse to hide business talks about her ownership in the winery.
Superior Court Judge Lia Martin agreed with Pitt's legal team and ordered Jolie to hand over the correspondence – and she has 45-days to comply with the court order.
Angelina Jolie 'Mentally Drained'
Meanwhile, insiders have claimed the legal battle has left Jolie feeling "mentally drained."
"The longer this case goes on, the more anxiety and trauma it causes Angelina, especially as she's got so much to lose," a source said. "Brad and his pit-bull lawyers are out for blood, she knows that, so the very real prospect of total financial ruin keeps her up night after night."
"She's totally committed to fighting this case with everything she's got," the tipster added. "There's no other choice, but it's costing a fortune and draining her mentally."
Jolie has accused Pitt of "waging an addictive war against" her since their explosive 2016 split and subsequent divorce.