EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Facing Brutal Accusation She's 'Dragging Out' Her and Brad Pitt's Epic Winery Battle to 'Keep Her Tied to A-List Ex'
April 26 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Angelina Jolie is facing accusations she is deliberately prolonging her bitter legal fight with former husband Brad Pitt over their $164million French winery, with sources telling RadarOnline.com she is "dragging out" proceedings to remain tied to her A-list ex.
The 50-year-old Maleficent star is locked in a protracted dispute with Pitt, 62, over Château Miraval, the estate in Correns, France, once jointly owned during their relationship.
Legal Battle Over Château Miraval
The pair, who met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, separated in 2016 after 12 years together and finalized their divorce in December 2024.
The current lawsuit, initiated by Pitt in 2022, centers on Jolie's sale of her share of the winery to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler.
In recent filings, Jolie indicated she is content with a September 2027 trial date, resisting Pitt's push to begin proceedings earlier in April of that year.
"There is a feeling among those watching this closely that Angelina's current approach leans more toward stretching out the process than actively working toward any meaningful resolution – and for people familiar with how these disputes have unfolded, it is not entirely unexpected," a source said.
"It creates an impression that progress is being dragged out by Angeline rather than encouraged in terms of progressing things, and it appears she's doing it just so she can stay tied to Brad."
Another insider said: "Increasingly, there is a belief within Brad's circle that the dispute has moved beyond the practical matter of the winery itself. The sense is that prolonging the case keeps a formal connection between them in place, and that is why it continues to be extended. From their perspective, it feels less like a legal necessity and more like something being drawn out deliberately."
Pitt Demands Resolution
Pitt, known for Fight Club and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, has argued in court filings the prolonged dispute has cost him years of "the quiet enjoyment of his home in France."
He has also raised concerns about the passage of time in the case, noting key witnesses are aging and highlighting how one individual connected to the case has already died.
A source familiar with Pitt's position said: "There is a clear and growing frustration on Brad's side about how prolonged this process has become. From his perspective, what should have been resolved far sooner has instead turned into an extended legal standoff, and he is keen to bring it to a close rather than remain caught up in ongoing and repetitive litigation."
Jolie Defends Timeline
Jolie, however, has pushed back on claims a further delay in proceedings would materially affect the case.
In court documents, she argued Pitt had failed to provide evidence demonstrating how the timeline has impacted his use of the property.
She also responded to his concerns about scheduling conflicts with the Jewish High Holidays, stating no members of Pitt's legal team had been identified as potentially unavailable due to religious observance.
A source close to Jolie said: "From her point of view, the priority is making sure every aspect of the case is addressed thoroughly and with the appropriate level of care. She does not see a modest extension to the timeline as altering the core arguments in any meaningful way, but rather as allowing the process to unfold in a way that is fair and properly considered."
Earlier filings reveal the pair had initially proposed different timelines for the trial.
A February 1, 2027 start date had been set before Pitt sought to move proceedings forward, saying all involved should be able to "move on with their lives."
Jolie had previously suggested a later date in November 2027 before settling on the current September proposal.
Personal Ties Hinder Closure
At the heart of the dispute is Jolie's decision to sell her stake in the winery to Shefler, a move Pitt claims breached prior agreements.
Jolie has maintained in filings she did not require Pitt's consent to complete the sale.
A source close to the case said: "While the dispute is rooted in intricate legal and financial arguments, those involved recognize that there is a deeply personal dimension running alongside it. This goes beyond a straightforward commercial disagreement, with the history between the two continuing to shape how the situation is unfolding."
The former couple share six children – Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 17 – and have remained entangled in legal disputes since their separation.
A source familiar with the family dynamic said: "There is a widespread feeling among those close to the situation that this ongoing dispute continues to loom heavily over their lives, even years after the relationship itself came to an end, with its impact still being felt across both their personal and family spheres."