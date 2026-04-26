EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Facing Brutal Accusation She's 'Dragging Out' Her and Brad Pitt's Epic Winery Battle to 'Keep Her Tied to A-List Ex'

The pair, who met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, separated in 2016 after 12 years together and finalized their divorce in December 2024.

The current lawsuit, initiated by Pitt in 2022, centers on Jolie's sale of her share of the winery to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler.

In recent filings, Jolie indicated she is content with a September 2027 trial date, resisting Pitt's push to begin proceedings earlier in April of that year.

"There is a feeling among those watching this closely that Angelina's current approach leans more toward stretching out the process than actively working toward any meaningful resolution – and for people familiar with how these disputes have unfolded, it is not entirely unexpected," a source said.

"It creates an impression that progress is being dragged out by Angeline rather than encouraged in terms of progressing things, and it appears she's doing it just so she can stay tied to Brad."

Another insider said: "Increasingly, there is a belief within Brad's circle that the dispute has moved beyond the practical matter of the winery itself. The sense is that prolonging the case keeps a formal connection between them in place, and that is why it continues to be extended. From their perspective, it feels less like a legal necessity and more like something being drawn out deliberately."