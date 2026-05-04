EXCLUSIVE: Frantic Josh Duggar Begs Mom Michelle to 'Stop Making Statements' About Him in Biting Jailhouse Email Before 2022 Sentencing — 'Just Be Silent!'

"I feel like you just don't receive criticism or take admission for your own actions THAT HAVE DIRECTLY AFFECTED MY LIFE," he said in a lengthy email obtained by Radar.

Josh further claimed that when she or his dad, Jim Bob, were called out on failings, they "point to" his own "bad choices" and "defend" themselves instead of reflecting on their personal actions as parents.

"You accuse Anna of doing this most of the time ajd (sic) you dall (sic) her the 'most bitter person you know.' Who's bitter?" he continued, referring to his wife, who he has been married to since 2008. "I am not trying to make this a tit for tat argument, I'm asking a real question. Hold yourself to the same standard."