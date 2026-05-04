Voyage From Hell: MV Hondius Cruise Ship Carrying Over 100 People Denied Docking as Deadly Hantavirus Spreads and Kills 3 Onboard

Three people have died, and others have fallen ill on board the ship, after a deadly outbreak of the hantavirus – the same disease that took the life of Gene Hackman 's wife, Betsy Arakawa .

A cruise ship with nearly 150 people on board is stranded at sea, RadarOnline.com can report, after the luxury line was refused permission to dock in the West African island nation of Cape Verde.

At least three people have died after the hantavirus spread on the The MV Hondius.

"We're not just headlines: we're people with families, with lives, ​with people waiting for us at home," he said in a tearful social media message. "There is a lot of uncertainty, and that is the hardest part."

One of the Americans, travel blogger Jake Rosmarin, posted a scary first-hand account of the chaos from inside his quarantined stateroom.

The MV Hondius is carrying passengers from 23 different countries, including 17 Americans, and was on a 35-day polar cruise from Argentina to Antarctica when the sickness spread.

I also want to acknowledge that Oceanwide Expeditions and the entire crew onboard have been handling this situation to the best of their ability, and I’m very grateful for their efforts throughout. It’s not easy for me to talk about this, but I am doing well. ❤️

The ship’s operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, is looking for ways to allow people to disembark on the islands of Las Palmas and Tenerife.

Medics are now working to evacuate at least two people who have displayed symptoms. The remaining passengers must follow strict precautionary measures, including isolation and medical monitoring.

Hantavirus, which can cause fatal respiratory illness, can ​be spread when particles from rodent droppings or urine become airborne. It does not transfer easily between humans.

The virus usually begins with flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue and ​fever, but an official with the Netherlands' National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, ​which is assisting with ⁠the outbreak, said its source was unclear.

"You could imagine, for example, that rats on board the ship transmitted the virus," he said. "But another possibility is that during a stop somewhere in South America, people were infected, for instance via mice, and became ill that way."

There are no specific drugs ​to treat the disease, so treatment focuses on supportive care, including putting patients on ventilators in severe cases.

The World Health ⁠Organization said the risk to the wider public was low, and there was no need for panic or travel restrictions, but Cape Verde authorities said they are not allowing the ship to dock as a "precaution."