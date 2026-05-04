EXCLUSIVE: Lily Phillips Opens Up About First Group Sex Experience — Revealing It Happened YEARS Before She Started Banking Millions on X-Rated Sites
May 4 2026, Published 3:24 p.m. ET
Viral adult creator Lily Phillips has exclusively told RadarOnline.com her first group sex experience came years before joining the adult industry – during a wild university night that "just escalated".
The 24-year-old says the encounter unfolded during her university years – a period she reckons was fuelled by curiosity, partying, and a desire to try new things.
'I've Always Been Quite Naughty'
"I've always been quite naughty since I lost my virginity," Phillips told us. "At uni, you're exploring what you like, meeting lots of people, going out a lot – and I was already someone who was curious about pushing my boundaries.
"It wasn't some big organized plan – it just kind of escalated.
"But instead of feeling overwhelming, it actually felt really exciting and empowering."
She admits the experience left a lasting impression, and sparked a desire to explore her kink further.
"I remember thinking afterwards, 'Okay… I definitely enjoyed that more than I expected,' she said. "That was the moment I realised I didn't want it to be a one-off experience, it was something I wanted to explore more."
OnlyFans and Creative Sexual Exploration
Now a top OnlyFans creator, Phillips said she still enjoys these experiences privately, but admits things have gone to another level since taking them on camera.
"OnlyFans gave me the space to take what I was already doing in my personal life and turn it into content, but also push it a bit further creatively," Phillips added.
"I started experimenting more with different dynamics, group situations, and generally making the content a bit naughtier and more extreme than what I might have done privately before."
Known for pushing the envelope of adult content, Phillips said she enjoys exploring new ideas and isn't shy to admit it.
"It's never about forcing myself into things I don't like – it's more about leaning into what already excites me and seeing how far I can take it in a safe and controlled environment," she said.
'I Genuinely Enjoy What I Do'
For anyone who may feel shame about a certain kink, Phillips said having hers out in the open has made her feel more free than ever.
"When you stop worrying about what people think and just own what you like, it takes away that sense of shame people sometimes try to attach to it", she explained. "Some people like very traditional relationships and sex lives, and that's completely fine. Others enjoy things that are a bit more adventurous, neither is wrong.
"For me, I genuinely enjoy what I do, and I'm very open about that."
Despite the taboo surrounding her lifestyle, Phillips said she's always embraced her sexuality and hopes others will do the same.
"I think a lot of people struggle to understand things that aren't their personal preference," she added. "But that's the thing with sexuality, everyone's different."
"At the end of the day, people like what they like. As long as everything is consensual and everyone involved is happy, I don't see why it should bother anyone else."
Viral Challenges and Content Controversies
Phillips' major controversies involve staging 100-plus man sex challenges – sparking allegations she has faked her s-- stunts, just like her rival gangbang content creator Bonnie Blue.
From 2024, Phillips gained notoriety for filming videos where she had s-- with large numbers of men in short periods.
This included a widely publicized, 14-hour session apparently involving 101 men, and a later, even larger, 50-man "backdoor" challenge.