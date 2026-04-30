High-Powered JPMorgan Exec, 37, Accused of 'Sexually Harassing and Abusing' Married Male Employee — By Allegedly 'Drugging Him with Roofies and Making Him Cry During Sex Act'

A JP Morgan employee says he was subjected to months of "severe sexual abuse", racial harassment, and professional coercion from a boss, RadarOnline.com can report. The man said Lorna Hajdini, a 37-year-old executive director in JPMorgan Chase’s Leveraged Finance division, would force him to have sex with her, threatening, "If you don't f--k me soon, I'm going to ruin you." And "Never forget, I f--king own you."

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Her 'Little Brown Boy'

Source: linkedin Lorna Hajdini has worked for more than 14 years for the company.

The married employee, who is only identified as John Doe in his lawsuit, says the alleged abuse began not long after the pair started working together in the spring of 2024, when Hajdini allegedly "rubbed his leg and squeezed his calf" after stopping to pick up a pen near his desk. The sexual advances intensified from there, with Hajdini allegedly spiking his drinks with date rape drugs and insulting Doe's Indian heritage multiple times, calling him her "little brown boy." According to reports, later that year, she showed up at the man's apartment and allegedly made overt sexual advances. When Doe refused, she threatened his job. "Do you want to get promoted at year end or not?" Hajdini lashed out, according to the lawsuit. "Do you want a future at JPMorgan? It’s that simple. I don't know why you're fighting this."

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Allegations of Racist Statements

Source: instagram She allegedly threatened the man's promotion if he didn't have sex with her.

Hajdini then allegedly removed her shirt, began fondling her breasts, and insulted Doe’s wife, saying, "I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn’t have these cannons," according to the complaint. Doe claims she then forcibly removed his pants and performed oral sex on him against his will, even breaking into tears as she refused to stop, which only fueled Hajdini's twisted behavior. She allegedly berated him for crying and belittled him for failing to get an erection. "Stop f--king crying. You think anyone would ever believe you?" she allegedly said. "You're a f---ing douche bag who thinks he's hot s--t, but you can’t even get your d--k hard for me?"

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Alleged Job Threats

Source: mega JP Morgan said an internal investigation found no evidence to support the man's claims.

Doe claims he was assaulted again later that month, and this time Hajdini allegedly ordered him to suck her toes, pushed him to the ground, and sat on his face, once again berating him when he couldn't achieve arousal. The man claims he begged her to get off of him, but she allegedly just laughed before remarking that at least his genitals didn’t "taste like curry." The dominance continued, with Hajdini allegedly threatening Doe's future at the company if he didn't comply. "‘I f--king own you! I will make you pay… Do you think you're going to be in good standing if you do not have me in your corner?" she allegedly said. "You really think [management]... want some Brown boy Indian leading Originations?... If you don’t f--- my brains out tonight, I'm going to sabotage your promotion."

JP Morgan's Internal Investigation

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Source: MEGA The man is suing for damages.