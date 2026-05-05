Alleged JPMorgan 'Office Sex Slave' Doubles Down With Explosive New Claims Against Exec — Including 'Wild Threesome Offer and PTSD Diagnosis'

The former JPMorgan banker who claimed his boss turned him into her personal slave has doubled down on his claims, RadarOnline.com can report, despite repeated denials from the female executive and the company. Chirayu Rana's lawsuit, which the company maintains was completely fabricated, has been refiled – this time with even more accusations and witness statements.

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'Drunken Threesome'

Source: Sage Mount Rana has reupped his explosive lawsuit against the boss.

On Monday, Rana, who had originally filed his lawsuit as "John Doe" before he was publicly outed, submitted a new complaint to the Manhattan Supreme Court. Among the new evidence was a statement from a witness who claims the boss, Lorna Hajdini, 37, propositioned him for a drunken threesome with Rana. The new collaborator, who appears to be a family friend of Rana's, said he was staying at an apartment while visiting New York City and was woken up by a drunk, naked Hajdini in the middle of the night. Hajdini allegedly sat on the couch, lit a cigarette and began begging the friend to "join them" in the bedroom using similar blackmail tactics Rana claims were used on him, including threatening that she "owns" him.

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Hands Off

Source: linkedin He now claims Hajdini tried to talk one of his friends into a threesome.

More witness testimony alleged Hajdini was seen kissing Rana’s neck on the street sometime during the summer of 2024, while also reportedly getting "handsy" with him at a concert for Norwegian DJ Kygo at Barclays Center. It was all apparently enough to haunt Rana, who said in the court papers he was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in October 2025, which he attributed to the alleged assaults. His symptoms allegedly included sleep deprivation due to recurring nightmares, flashbacks tied to his work, fainting episodes, and "anger dysregulation" directed at family and loved ones. Rana claims he first sought clinical mental health treatment in February 2025 - three months before he raised the sexual harassment and abuse claims against Hajdini.

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'PTSD' Problems

Source: tiktok Rana claimed to be suffering from PTSD after the allegations.

By June 2025, after being placed on involuntary leave, Rana said he was unable to sleep or eat, claiming he couldn't escape "hearing the voice" of Hajdini in his head and feared for his and his family's safety amid a series of alleged threats. A letter from Rana's counselor, Jonathan Alpert, stated that he has been treated for symptoms consistent with PTSD related to the "workplace experiences at issue in this case." "In treatment, [Rana] has reported significant anxiety, intrusive thoughts, and a heightened sensitivity to exposure and perceived threat," the letter stated.

JPMorgan Claps Back

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Source: mega JP Morgan said an internal investigation found no evidence to support the claims.