Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Are 'Trying to Rebrand Wealth as Culture,' PR Expert Says — But Young Audiences Aren't Buying It

Media strategist Mike Fahey didn't hold back in his assessment of the couple's growing presence.

"Two weeks ago, reports surfaced that Bezos was approached to help buy back Kylie Jenner's cosmetic line. Their wedding was one of the biggest star-studded events of the last few years," Fahey told RadarOnline.com.

"To me, this signals that power and wealth are trying to rebrand themselves as culture. But younger audiences are more skeptical than ever. To them, this can read less like 'iconic power couple' and more like 'unchecked wealth trying to buy cool,'" he added.

Fahey also touched on the inevitability of backlash with the Bezos couple being part of such a beloved event: "When you put someone like Jeff Bezos on a red carpet at the Met Gala in this economic and political climate, backlash isn't a risk; it’s the baseline. Just like their Italian wedding made headlines across the globe. They're a lightning rod for controversy, despite never really doing much in the controversial realm of things. In many ways, their only flaw is being wealthy."

He also added that the backlash was "baked in."

"You're not putting Bezos on that carpet in 2026 without triggering a reaction. The only real question wasn’t if there'd be backlash, but how loud it would be," the expert shared.