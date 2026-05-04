Met Gala Chaos Erupts as '300 Bottles of Fake Jeff Bezos Urine' Discovered Inside Museum Hours Before Fashion's Biggest Night
May 4 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
The Met Gala was thrown into chaos before a single celebrity hit the red carpet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Staff at the Metropolitan Museum of Art reportedly made a revolting discovery just hours before fashion's biggest night kicked off.
'Disturbing' Find Hours Before Kickoff
According to reports, hundreds of bottles filled with yellow liquid, believed to be fake urine, had been secretly hidden throughout the museum, per the Daily Mail.
Some were allegedly placed near priceless artifacts, raising immediate alarm among staff preparing for the high-profile event.
The shocking stunt is believed to be part of a coordinated protest targeting Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.
Backlash over the controversial Met Gala has been building for weeks, and in the last 24 hours, tensions have reached a breaking point.
Protest Escalates Outside Venue
The disturbing discovery comes as backlash against the billionaire couple has reached a fever pitch across New York City.
Activists reportedly set up baskets of empty plastic bottles outside the museum, encouraging members of the public to urinate in them, alongside a sign reading: "The Met Gala VIP toilet. Installed in honor of Met Gala chair Jeff Bezos. Go ahead, it's good enough for his staff."
The stunt was orchestrated by campaign group Everyone Hates Elon, which claims it was designed to draw attention to longstanding allegations about Amazon's working conditions.
This includes claims that delivery drivers have been forced to urinate in bottles due to punishing schedules and lack of access to restrooms.
NYC Landmarks Targeted in Protest
Protests tied to the group didn't stop at the museum doors.
In the lead-up to the event, messages were projected across Manhattan, lighting up landmarks including the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building with slogans such as "Boycott the Bezos Met Gala" and "No red carpet for Trump's billionaires."
Video testimonies from Amazon workers were also projected onto Bezos's Fifth Avenue residence, where he reportedly hosted a lavish pre-Gala gathering.
A spokesperson for the group said, "We couldn't let him get away with using celebrity and fashion to hide his crimes. We're exposing them instead."
Controversy Clouds Star-Studded Night
Amazon has previously acknowledged challenges around restroom access for drivers, stating in 2021 that it was an "industry-wide issue" and that the company was working toward solutions.
Still, critics argue that Bezos and Sánchez's reported $10million role as honorary co-chairs and lead sponsors has cast a shadow over the Met Gala's philanthropic roots.
The controversy has been building for weeks, with protest posters plastered across the city accusing Bezos of "worker exploitation" and urging a boycott of the event.