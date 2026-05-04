Met Gala Chaos Erupts as '300 Bottles of Fake Jeff Bezos Urine' Discovered Inside Museum Hours Before Fashion's Biggest Night

According to reports, hundreds of bottles filled with yellow liquid, believed to be fake urine, had been secretly hidden throughout the museum, per the Daily Mail.

Some were allegedly placed near priceless artifacts, raising immediate alarm among staff preparing for the high-profile event.

The shocking stunt is believed to be part of a coordinated protest targeting Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Backlash over the controversial Met Gala has been building for weeks, and in the last 24 hours, tensions have reached a breaking point.