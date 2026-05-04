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Home > News > Met Gala

Met Gala Chaos Erupts as '300 Bottles of Fake Jeff Bezos Urine' Discovered Inside Museum Hours Before Fashion's Biggest Night

image of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos
Source: mega

Met Gala staff reportedly discovered hundreds of bottles filled with yellow liquid hidden inside the museum hours before the event.

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May 4 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

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The Met Gala was thrown into chaos before a single celebrity hit the red carpet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Staff at the Metropolitan Museum of Art reportedly made a revolting discovery just hours before fashion's biggest night kicked off.

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'Disturbing' Find Hours Before Kickoff

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image of The shocking stunt was part of a protest targeting Jeff Bezos and his involvement in this year's Gala.
Source: mega

The shocking stunt was part of a protest targeting JBezos and his involvement in this year's Gala.

According to reports, hundreds of bottles filled with yellow liquid, believed to be fake urine, had been secretly hidden throughout the museum, per the Daily Mail.

Some were allegedly placed near priceless artifacts, raising immediate alarm among staff preparing for the high-profile event.

The shocking stunt is believed to be part of a coordinated protest targeting Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Backlash over the controversial Met Gala has been building for weeks, and in the last 24 hours, tensions have reached a breaking point.

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Protest Escalates Outside Venue

image of Activists also set up a 'VIP toilet' display outside, urging the public to urinate in bottles in a controversial demonstration.
Source: mega

Activists also set up a 'VIP toilet' display outside, urging the public to urinate in bottles in a controversial demonstration.

The disturbing discovery comes as backlash against the billionaire couple has reached a fever pitch across New York City.

Activists reportedly set up baskets of empty plastic bottles outside the museum, encouraging members of the public to urinate in them, alongside a sign reading: "The Met Gala VIP toilet. Installed in honor of Met Gala chair Jeff Bezos. Go ahead, it's good enough for his staff."

The stunt was orchestrated by campaign group Everyone Hates Elon, which claims it was designed to draw attention to longstanding allegations about Amazon's working conditions.

This includes claims that delivery drivers have been forced to urinate in bottles due to punishing schedules and lack of access to restrooms.

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NYC Landmarks Targeted in Protest

image of Protest messages including 'Boycott the Bezos Met Gala' were projected onto major New York City landmarks.
Source: mega

Protest messages including 'Boycott the Bezos Met Gala' were projected onto major New York City landmarks.

Protests tied to the group didn't stop at the museum doors.

In the lead-up to the event, messages were projected across Manhattan, lighting up landmarks including the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building with slogans such as "Boycott the Bezos Met Gala" and "No red carpet for Trump's billionaires."

Video testimonies from Amazon workers were also projected onto Bezos's Fifth Avenue residence, where he reportedly hosted a lavish pre-Gala gathering.

A spokesperson for the group said, "We couldn't let him get away with using celebrity and fashion to hide his crimes. We're exposing them instead."

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image of The demonstrations were designed to highlight ongoing allegations about Amazon workers being forced to urinate in bottles.
Source: mega

The demonstrations were designed to highlight ongoing allegations about Amazon workers being forced to urinate in bottles.

Amazon has previously acknowledged challenges around restroom access for drivers, stating in 2021 that it was an "industry-wide issue" and that the company was working toward solutions.

Still, critics argue that Bezos and Sánchez's reported $10million role as honorary co-chairs and lead sponsors has cast a shadow over the Met Gala's philanthropic roots.

The controversy has been building for weeks, with protest posters plastered across the city accusing Bezos of "worker exploitation" and urging a boycott of the event.

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