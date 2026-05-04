'This Was What Killed MAGA': Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She Fought Trump Over Epstein Files Release 'Cover-Up' and Rages Over Lack of Arrests

The Georgia Republican claimed she had to "fight" Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein files and suggested the fallout helped unravel the movement itself.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has escalated her public break with Donald Trump in a way few MAGA allies have dared, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a fiery post, Greene said MAGA should never dismiss Epstein's crimes as a political hoax.

"This was what killed MAGA," Greene continued. "I don't have Trump Derangement Syndrome, I have Trump Disappointment Syndrome."

"MAGA should never be told that a convicted pedophile and his circle of elite friends raping girls when they are 14 or 16 years old is a Democrat hoax," she wrote. "And I still can't believe I had to fight President Trump to release the Epstein files, and to this day no one has been arrested or held accountable."

Greene unleashed a blistering message on social media, claiming she was forced to push Trump to release information tied to Epstein.

She claimed no one has been arrested or held accountable in connection to the Epstein case.

MAGA should never be told that a convicted pedophile and his circle of elite friends raping girls when they are 14 or 16 years old is a Democrat hoax. And I still can’t believe I had to fight President Trump to release the Epstein files, and to this day no one has been arrested… pic.twitter.com/ZixhucQya1

Greene alleged Trump warned that people would be hurt if the files were made public.

"His reasoning was... people are going to get hurt," she said. "He kept saying that."

According to Greene, Trump repeatedly framed the issue as one that could have serious consequences for people in his orbit.

"He flat out told her, 'Do not release the Epstein files,'" Greene said. "He was blocking everybody."

Speaking on The Shannon Joy Show, Greene alleged Trump directly intervened to keep the documents from being released, claiming he warned then-Attorney General Pam Bondi against making them public.

She claimed Trump told Pam Bondi not to release the Epstein files.

Greene claimed the alleged effort to stop the release went beyond private conversations and extended across Washington.

"He had his administration, the White House, telling... [House Speaker Mike] Johnson and [Senate Majority Leader John] Thune, 'Stop this, do not pass any resolution to release the Epstein files,'" she said.

"I know he did," Greene added. "I don’t have any knowledge of him and Pam Bondi's personal conversations, but I know he was telling everyone not to release the files."

She also accused Trump of taking a different tone publicly than he did in private.

"He was publicly saying it's a Democrat hoax... but behind the scenes, he was telling all of us... 'People are going to get hurt,'" she alleged.