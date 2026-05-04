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Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

'This Was What Killed MAGA': Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She Fought Trump Over Epstein Files Release 'Cover-Up' and Rages Over Lack of Arrests

split image of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed she fought Donald Trump over the release of Epstein-related documents.

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May 4 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene has escalated her public break with Donald Trump in a way few MAGA allies have dared, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Georgia Republican claimed she had to "fight" Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein files and suggested the fallout helped unravel the movement itself.

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'This Was What Killed MAGA'

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image of In a fiery post, Greene said MAGA should never dismiss Epstein's crimes as a political hoax.
Source: mega

In a fiery post, Greene said MAGA should never dismiss Epstein's crimes as a political hoax.

Greene unleashed a blistering message on social media, claiming she was forced to push Trump to release information tied to Epstein.

"MAGA should never be told that a convicted pedophile and his circle of elite friends raping girls when they are 14 or 16 years old is a Democrat hoax," she wrote. "And I still can't believe I had to fight President Trump to release the Epstein files, and to this day no one has been arrested or held accountable."

She didn't stop there.

"This was what killed MAGA," Greene continued. "I don't have Trump Derangement Syndrome, I have Trump Disappointment Syndrome."

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Source: @ mtgreenee/X

She claimed no one has been arrested or held accountable in connection to the Epstein case.

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'He Was Blocking Everybody'

image of Greene alleged Trump warned that people would be hurt if the files were made public.
Source: mega

Greene alleged Trump warned that people would be hurt if the files were made public.

Speaking on The Shannon Joy Show, Greene alleged Trump directly intervened to keep the documents from being released, claiming he warned then-Attorney General Pam Bondi against making them public.

"He flat out told her, 'Do not release the Epstein files,'" Greene said. "He was blocking everybody."

According to Greene, Trump repeatedly framed the issue as one that could have serious consequences for people in his orbit.

"His reasoning was... people are going to get hurt," she said. "He kept saying that."

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Pressure Behind the Scenes

image of She claimed Trump told Pam Bondi not to release the Epstein files.
Source: mega

She claimed Trump told Pam Bondi not to release the Epstein files.

Greene claimed the alleged effort to stop the release went beyond private conversations and extended across Washington.

"He had his administration, the White House, telling... [House Speaker Mike] Johnson and [Senate Majority Leader John] Thune, 'Stop this, do not pass any resolution to release the Epstein files,'" she said.

"I know he did," Greene added. "I don’t have any knowledge of him and Pam Bondi's personal conversations, but I know he was telling everyone not to release the files."

She also accused Trump of taking a different tone publicly than he did in private.

"He was publicly saying it's a Democrat hoax... but behind the scenes, he was telling all of us... 'People are going to get hurt,'" she alleged.

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image of Greene recalled Trump telling her his friends could be impacted if the files were released.
Source: mega

Greene recalled Trump telling her his friends could be impacted if the files were released.

Greene said the disagreement ultimately came to a head during what she described as a final breaking point with Trump.

During their "final conversation, when he had really had it with me, because I wouldn't take my name off the discharge petition and I was publicly saying over and over again, 'Release the Epstein files,' he told me, he said, 'My friends will get hurt.'"

"He told me, 'People you know, Marjorie, people at Mar-a-Lago. They're going to get hurt,'" she continued.

Greene said she pushed back in that moment, pointing to the scope of the allegations tied to Epstein.

"I said, 'People have already gotten hurt,'" she recalled, "'There's over 1,000 women that have been raped by Jeffrey Epstein – and are accusing others.'"

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