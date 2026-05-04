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Home > News > Jeff Bezos

Bella Hadid Joins Anti-Bezos Backlash by Liking Post Slamming Stars for Attending Met Gala While Amazon Boss Remains Co-Chair

picture of Bella Hadid and Jeff Bezos
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid 'liked' a post protesting the involvement of Jeff Bezos in the Met Gala 2026.

May 4 2026, Updated 4:27 p.m. ET

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Bella Hadid has joined a growing list of A-list stars swerving the Meta Gala in protest at Jeff Bezos being made co-chair.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 29, who has attended the event five times, "liked" an Instagram post captioned, "I love the ICE out pins but you can’t wear them to the @jeffbezos backed Met Gala."

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'Wild This Event Is Sponsored by Bezos'

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picture of Bella Hadid
Source: MEGA

Hadid supported a critic of Jeff Bezos who fumed that he was allowed to sponsor the A-list showpiece.

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The Amazon boss, 62, and wife Lauren Sánchez, 56, are the lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs of the showpiece, which has a "Costume Art" theme this year.

In the post Hadid liked, influencer Meredith Lynch said she will be "dragging (stars) in perpetuity" for wearing pins to the red carpet because "Jeff Bezos is part of the reason we're in this f--king mess."

She added: "Jeff Bezos supports this f--king mess. … I know the funds from the Met Gala go to a good cause, but it is wild to me that this event is sponsored by Jeff Bezos, who has backed (President) Trump, who has slashed arts funding."

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'Break From Spotlight'

picture of zendaya
Source: MEGA

Zendaya is one of the big name stars and Met Gala regulars who has snubbed this year's event.

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Lynch concluded by advising publicists to keep their clients away from the gala.

Hadid's clear disdain for the Met Gala 2026 comes after reports Zendaya, another fixture in recent years, will also be missing this year's bash.

The actress reportedly wants "a break from the spotlight" after a tiresome Euphoria Season 3 publicity campaign.

Meryl Streep also declined an offer to be a Met Gala co-chair as she promotes The Devil Wears Prada 2, in which she plays a fictional character loosely based on Anna Wintour.

Wintour, 76, is one of this year's co-chairs, alongside Bezos, Sánchez, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams.

Bezos has reportedly paid $10million to sponsor Monday night's event.

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Protesters Target Bezos

picture of Jeff bezos
Source: MEGA

The Amazon boss has been the target of angry demonstrations.

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The billionaire first sponsored the gala in 2012 via Amazon. This year, activists unhappy with Bezos' role projected a call to "boycott the Bezos Met Gala" onto a building viewable from his penthouse.

"The movement is building because people are angry," one organizer said, claiming critics are no longer willing to ignore the power and politics tied to the guest list.

The campaign has been linked to an anti-billionaire collective that has previously targeted figures like Elon Musk, and organizers have made it clear they plan to disrupt the narrative surrounding fashion's biggest night.

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picture of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff bezos
Source: MEGA

Anna Wintour has attempted to play down criticizm of Sánchez and Bezos's links with the Met Gala 2026.

As previously reported by Radar, behind closed doors, insiders said the optics of Bezos' involvement have become a major concern.

"The Bezos–Sánchez moment tipped it," one source said. "It stopped feeling aspirational and started feeling like a billionaire circus.”

The controversy has also reignited broader criticism about who the gala actually serves — with some questioning whether the event still reflects culture or simply wealth.

Even Wintour's public defense of Sánchez has done little to quiet critics.

Wintour told CNN: "I think Lauren is going to be a wonderful asset to the museum and to the event."

She added: "I'm very grateful for her incredible generosity, and she's a great lover of costume and obviously of fashion, so we're thrilled she's part of the night."

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