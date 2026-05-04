Bella Hadid Joins Anti-Bezos Backlash by Liking Post Slamming Stars for Attending Met Gala While Amazon Boss Remains Co-Chair

The Amazon boss, 62, and wife Lauren Sánchez, 56, are the lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs of the showpiece, which has a "Costume Art" theme this year.

In the post Hadid liked, influencer Meredith Lynch said she will be "dragging (stars) in perpetuity" for wearing pins to the red carpet because "Jeff Bezos is part of the reason we're in this f--king mess."

She added: "Jeff Bezos supports this f--king mess. … I know the funds from the Met Gala go to a good cause, but it is wild to me that this event is sponsored by Jeff Bezos, who has backed (President) Trump, who has slashed arts funding."