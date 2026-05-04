Anna Wintour Held 'Crisis Meeting' Before MET Gala as Backlash Erupted Over the Fashion Event's Lead Sponsor Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos

As criticism of this year's Met Gala snowballed, insiders said Wintour was caught off guard by how quickly the conversation turned.

"Anna is genuinely shocked by how hostile this has become," a source said, according to Rob Shuter's substack Naughty But Nice. "She never imagined the Met Gala would start being seen as a symbol of excess instead of a cultural institution."

According to insiders, Wintour quickly pulled together top advisers from Vogue and her inner circle for what was described as a "crisis-level" strategy session.

"There was a real panic meeting about messaging," one source said. "Anna wanted new talking points immediately. The tone inside was urgent."