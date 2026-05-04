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Home > News > Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie Pregnant: Royal Expecting Third Child Amid Disgraced Father Andrew Windsor's Epstein Scandal

picture of princess eugenie and andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie is expecting her third child which will be her disgraced father Andrew Windsor's fifth grandchild.

May 4 2026, Updated 9:38 a.m. ET

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Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her third child who will become the disgraced Andrew Windsor's fifth grandchild.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 36-year-old announced the news on her Instagram profile using a picture of sons August, five, and Ernest, two, holding up a picture of a baby scan.

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'Baby Brooksbank Due 2026!'

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Source: @princesseugenie;Instagram

Eugenie announced her pregancy on Instagram.

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Eugenie, who is married to businessman Jack Brooksbank, 40, accompanied the snap with the caption: "Baby Brooksbank due 2026!" followed by a series of red heart emojis and one of a baby.

King Charles, 76, is said to be "delighted" with the news of the latest royal baby to be joining The Firm.

A Buckingham Palace statement said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.

"August (aged five) and Ernest (aged two) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family.

"His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news."

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Staying Away From Father

picture of princess eugenie AND andrew windsor
Source: MEGA

Eugenie has not been seen with her father since he was arrested over his links with Jeffrey Epstein.

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The baby, who will not be an HRH, will be born 15th in line to the throne, with their great-uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, moving down to 16th place.

He or she will also be the 15th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the third to be born since her death in 2022.

The announcement from Buckingham Palace, which posted the news on its social media channel at 10am, will be seen as a show of support for Eugenie despite the troubles surrounding her shamed father.

Andrew — the King's brother — was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February amid the scandal surrounding his friendship with the vile pedo Jeffrey Epstein.

Eugenie and her sister Beatrice, who has two children Sienna, four, and Athena, one, stayed away from the traditional royal gathering on Easter Sunday, with the agreement of Charles, amid the furore over their father.

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Dragged Into Epstein Scandal

picture of princess eugenie, princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Eugenie along with sister Princess Beatrice, and mom Sarah Ferguson, were named in Epstein Files.

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The princesses have faced scrutiny themselves after their names appeared in the Epstein files, the DOJ's document dump relating to the convicted sex offender.

One email exchange suggested their mom Sarah Ferguson took her daughters to see Epstein in the U.S. days after he was released from prison for child sex crimes.

Eugenie and Beatrice were 19 and 20 at the time.

The former duke and duchess were last seen in public alongside senior members of the Royal Family at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September last year.

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picture of princess eugenie and princess Beatrice
Source: MEGA

Eugenie and Beatrice are worried over royal futures.

RadarOnline.com recently told how Eugenie and Beatrice are "living in a horrific limbo" as anxiety grows inside royal circles that Prince William may want their future roles dramatically curtailed.

The sisters, both married with young families and established lives outside formal royal duties, are said to be navigating rising pressure within the royal household as Charles, 77, and his heir William, 43, continue efforts to slim down the working monarchy.

One society insider has now said the sisters now feel trapped between family loyalty and fears about their own standing within the royal structure.

The source told us: "Beatrice and Eugenie feel like they are living in horrific limbo. They have spent years carefully building respectable private lives, yet the fallout from their parents' controversies keeps circling back to them."

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