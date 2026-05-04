Princess Eugenie Pregnant: Royal Expecting Third Child Amid Disgraced Father Andrew Windsor's Epstein Scandal

Eugenie, who is married to businessman Jack Brooksbank, 40, accompanied the snap with the caption: "Baby Brooksbank due 2026!" followed by a series of red heart emojis and one of a baby.

King Charles, 76, is said to be "delighted" with the news of the latest royal baby to be joining The Firm.

A Buckingham Palace statement said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.

"August (aged five) and Ernest (aged two) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family.

"His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news."