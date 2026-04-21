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Home > News > Met Gala

Met Gala Boycott Calls Erupt: Activists Target Lavish Event Over Amazon Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Wife Lauren Sánchez's Involvement

image of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Source: mega

Protest posters reading 'Boycott the Bezos Met Gala' appeared near the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

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April 21 2026, Updated 11:37 a.m. ET

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Boycott calls are intensifying ahead of fashion’s biggest night as activists take aim at the Met Gala over its high-profile sponsors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Critics are specifically zeroing in on billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, whose involvement has sparked backlash across New York City.

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Posters Slam Bezos' Ties

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image of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were named lead sponsors of fashion's biggest night.
Source: mega

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were named lead sponsors of fashion's biggest night.

Flyers plastered near the Metropolitan Museum of Art are urging the public to boycott the event, with slogans like: "Bezos Met Gala: Brought to you by the firm that powers ICE" and "Boycott the Bezos Met Gala," according to The Independent.

Another poster reads: "The Bezos Met Gala: Brought to you by worker exploitation," while one design features a tear gas canister on a red carpet.

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Activist Group Claims Responsibility

image of One flyer accused Amazon of 'worker exploitation' and ties to controversial policies.
Source: mega

One flyer accused Amazon of 'worker exploitation' and ties to controversial policies.

The campaign has been linked to Everyone Hates Elon, a UK-based collective known for targeting billionaires, including Elon Musk. An anonymous organizer told The New York Times the group had already raised “£10,000 (around $13,000)” through an online fundraiser to support the poster campaign.

The same group previously staged a stunt at Bezos and Sánchez's Venice wedding, displaying a banner that read: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax."

Members of the campaign told The Daily Mail they plan to "humiliate" and "ridicule" Bezos and Sánchez at the star-studded event.

"The movement is building because people are angry," one member who went by the pseudonym "Jane" told the outlet.

She ranted, "We're supposed to shut up and look at the dresses, but we can all see what's behind the scenes: one of the many billionaires who keeps Trump's evil empire in power."

The woman also clarified that members aren't afraid to get arrested.

"We sometimes face off with the police, but the risk is worth it. Billionaires should stop scrounging off the rest of us and pay their fair share, and until they do, the Met and Vogue should stop celebrating people like Jeff Bezos," Jane added.

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Sponsorship Sparks Influence Concerns

image of Organizers said they raised thousands to fund the protest campaign across New York City.
Source: mega

Organizers said they raised thousands to fund the protest campaign across New York City.

The controversy erupted after it was revealed that Bezos and Sánchez would serve as lead sponsors for the gala alongside Condé Nast and Saint Laurent.

The Met confirmed the event would be "made possible" by the couple — a role critics argue gives them influence over invites and the event's overall presentation.

Their involvement also drew scrutiny amid Bezos' wider business dealings, including projects tied to figures like Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

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Anna Wintour Defends the Decision

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image of Anna Wintour called Sánchez a 'wonderful asset' despite mounting backlash.
Source: mega

Anna Wintour called Sánchez a 'wonderful asset' despite mounting backlash.

Met Gala chair Anna Wintour pushed back on the criticism, telling CNN: "I think Lauren is going to be a wonderful asset to the museum and to the event."

She added: "I'm very grateful for her incredible generosity, and she's a great lover of costume and obviously of fashion, so we're thrilled she's part of the night."

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