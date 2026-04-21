Met Gala Boycott Calls Erupt: Activists Target Lavish Event Over Amazon Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Wife Lauren Sánchez's Involvement

The campaign has been linked to Everyone Hates Elon, a UK-based collective known for targeting billionaires, including Elon Musk. An anonymous organizer told The New York Times the group had already raised “£10,000 (around $13,000)” through an online fundraiser to support the poster campaign.

The same group previously staged a stunt at Bezos and Sánchez's Venice wedding, displaying a banner that read: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax."

Members of the campaign told The Daily Mail they plan to "humiliate" and "ridicule" Bezos and Sánchez at the star-studded event.

"The movement is building because people are angry," one member who went by the pseudonym "Jane" told the outlet.

She ranted, "We're supposed to shut up and look at the dresses, but we can all see what's behind the scenes: one of the many billionaires who keeps Trump's evil empire in power."

The woman also clarified that members aren't afraid to get arrested.

"We sometimes face off with the police, but the risk is worth it. Billionaires should stop scrounging off the rest of us and pay their fair share, and until they do, the Met and Vogue should stop celebrating people like Jeff Bezos," Jane added.