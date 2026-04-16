Secret Plot to 'Humiliate' and 'Ridicule' Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at 2026 Met Gala Exposed — As Billionaire Couple's Role Sparks Backlash
April 16 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
A growing group of anti-capitalists is plotting to ruin the Met Gala for its honorary chairs and lead sponsors, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Posters have already started popping up near New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art demanding a "boycott" of "The Bezos Met Gala... brought to you by worker exploitation," referring to the billionaire Amazon founder.
Protest Movement Is Growing Because 'People Are Angry'
The group is primarily made up of leftover members from the "Everyone Hates Elon" group, which was founded in 2025 to protest Tesla founder Elon Musk's role in Donald Trump's presidency at the head of the Department of Government Efficiency.
Members told The Daily Mail they plan to "humiliate' and "ridicule" Bezos and Sánchez, who are footing the bill for the 2026 Met Gala.
"The movement is building because people are angry," one member who went by the pseudonym "Jane" told the outlet.
She ranted, "We're supposed to shut up and look at the dresses, but we can all see what's behind the scenes: one of the many billionaires who keeps Trump's evil empire in power."
Anti-Capitalists Plan to Protest at The Met Gala
Jane claims their movement is gaining traction, bragging that they raised $13,500 in a single week.
"We have had many volunteers get involved, already people have been ordering stickers to spread across New York and even hacking subway ads," she boasted about actions ahead of the May 4 gala.
The woman said members of her group aren't afraid of getting arrested over what they have planned for the night of the ball.
"We sometimes face off with the police, but the risk is worth it. Billionaires should stop scrounging off the rest of us and pay their fair share, and until they do, the Met and Vogue should stop celebrating people like Jeff Bezos," Jane scoffed about the entrepreneur, who has a net worth north of $250billion.
Anna Wintour Is 'Thrilled' With Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Met Gala Participation
Longtime Met Gala chairperson and primary host Anna Wintour spoke out, saying she was thrilled with Bezos and Sánchez's involvement after their participation sparked claims that the pair had "bought" the event.
"I think Lauren is going to be a wonderful asset to the museum and to the event," the Global Editorial Director of Vogue told CNN in November 2025 about the former TV newswoman.
"[I'm] very grateful for her incredible generosity, and she's a great lover of costume and obviously of fashion, so we're thrilled she's part of the night," Wintour added.
2026 Met Gala Will Be the First for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez As a Married Couple
This will be the biggest public appearance yet for Bezos and Sánchez as husband and wife. The two married in a glamorous, star-studded ceremony in Venice, Italy, in June 2025.
The businessman previously attended three times, the first in 2012 alongside then-wife Mackenzie Scott, and then on his own in 2019 after the duo split and he quietly started dating Sánchez.
Bezos and Sánchez made their Met Gala debut as an engaged couple at the 2024 Met Gala, marking the first time the former Good Day LA anchor attended. This time, she's going to be the star.
"Lauren Sánchez bought this ball. It might be Jeff's money, but it was Laurens's idea. This was her passion. He doesn't care about fashion. This is her thing," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter revealed in March, referring to how Bezos is the primary financial backer of the 2026 gala.
"And so, he's paid millions of dollars to make his wife literally the belle of the ball," the Tinseltown vet added.