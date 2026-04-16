Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeff Bezos

Secret Plot to 'Humiliate' and 'Ridicule' Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at 2026 Met Gala Exposed — As Billionaire Couple's Role Sparks Backlash

Photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

Anti-capitalist extremists plan to protest the Met Gala due to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's participation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 16 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A growing group of anti-capitalists is plotting to ruin the Met Gala for its honorary chairs and lead sponsors, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Posters have already started popping up near New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art demanding a "boycott" of "The Bezos Met Gala... brought to you by worker exploitation," referring to the billionaire Amazon founder.

Article continues below advertisement

Protest Movement Is Growing Because 'People Are Angry'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

Protesters plan to 'humiliate' and 'ridicule' the couple.

The group is primarily made up of leftover members from the "Everyone Hates Elon" group, which was founded in 2025 to protest Tesla founder Elon Musk's role in Donald Trump's presidency at the head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Members told The Daily Mail they plan to "humiliate' and "ridicule" Bezos and Sánchez, who are footing the bill for the 2026 Met Gala.

"The movement is building because people are angry," one member who went by the pseudonym "Jane" told the outlet.

She ranted, "We're supposed to shut up and look at the dresses, but we can all see what's behind the scenes: one of the many billionaires who keeps Trump's evil empire in power."

Article continues below advertisement

Anti-Capitalists Plan to Protest at The Met Gala

Photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

One of the protesters said they're not afraid of police.

Jane claims their movement is gaining traction, bragging that they raised $13,500 in a single week.

"We have had many volunteers get involved, already people have been ordering stickers to spread across New York and even hacking subway ads," she boasted about actions ahead of the May 4 gala.

The woman said members of her group aren't afraid of getting arrested over what they have planned for the night of the ball.

"We sometimes face off with the police, but the risk is worth it. Billionaires should stop scrounging off the rest of us and pay their fair share, and until they do, the Met and Vogue should stop celebrating people like Jeff Bezos," Jane scoffed about the entrepreneur, who has a net worth north of $250billion.

Article continues below advertisement

Anna Wintour Is 'Thrilled' With Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Met Gala Participation

Photo of Anna Wintour
Source: MEGA

Anna Wintour said Sánchez will be a 'wonderful asset' to the Met Gala.

Longtime Met Gala chairperson and primary host Anna Wintour spoke out, saying she was thrilled with Bezos and Sánchez's involvement after their participation sparked claims that the pair had "bought" the event.

"I think Lauren is going to be a wonderful asset to the museum and to the event," the Global Editorial Director of Vogue told CNN in November 2025 about the former TV newswoman.

"[I'm] very grateful for her incredible generosity, and she's a great lover of costume and obviously of fashion, so we're thrilled she's part of the night," Wintour added.

READ MORE ON NEWS
baywatch logo

'Baywatch' Icon Accused of 'Hit-and-Run' After Pickup Truck Allegedly Kills Dog in Malibu Gated Community

picture of Shannon Elizabeth

'American Pie' Star Shannon Elizabeth Joins OnlyFans at 52 After Divorcing Husband — 'I'm Showing Off a Sexy Side Nobody Has Seen'

2026 Met Gala Will Be the First for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez As a Married Couple

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

Bezos and Sánchez attended their first Met Gala in 2024.

This will be the biggest public appearance yet for Bezos and Sánchez as husband and wife. The two married in a glamorous, star-studded ceremony in Venice, Italy, in June 2025.

The businessman previously attended three times, the first in 2012 alongside then-wife Mackenzie Scott, and then on his own in 2019 after the duo split and he quietly started dating Sánchez.

Bezos and Sánchez made their Met Gala debut as an engaged couple at the 2024 Met Gala, marking the first time the former Good Day LA anchor attended. This time, she's going to be the star.

"Lauren Sánchez bought this ball. It might be Jeff's money, but it was Laurens's idea. This was her passion. He doesn't care about fashion. This is her thing," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter revealed in March, referring to how Bezos is the primary financial backer of the 2026 gala.

"And so, he's paid millions of dollars to make his wife literally the belle of the ball," the Tinseltown vet added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.