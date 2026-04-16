Secret Plot to 'Humiliate' and 'Ridicule' Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at 2026 Met Gala Exposed — As Billionaire Couple's Role Sparks Backlash

The group is primarily made up of leftover members from the "Everyone Hates Elon" group, which was founded in 2025 to protest Tesla founder Elon Musk's role in Donald Trump's presidency at the head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Members told The Daily Mail they plan to "humiliate' and "ridicule" Bezos and Sánchez, who are footing the bill for the 2026 Met Gala.

"The movement is building because people are angry," one member who went by the pseudonym "Jane" told the outlet.

She ranted, "We're supposed to shut up and look at the dresses, but we can all see what's behind the scenes: one of the many billionaires who keeps Trump's evil empire in power."