Lauren Sanchez 'Refusing to Follow' Anna Wintour's Strict Fashion Guidelines as Husband Jeff Bezos Sponsors the 2026 Met Gala — 'The Cleavage Will Be Out'
April 3 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez won't be toning down her racy style when it comes to the 2026 Met Gala on May 4, and she's not going to let Anna Wintour dictate what she can wear, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Vogue Global Editor Wintour, 76, has been the lead chairperson and organizer of the annual fashion extravaganza for 31 years, giving final approval to what all of her guests are wearing. But since Sánchez's husband, billionaire Jeff Bezos, is footing the bill for the 2026 gala, the former journalist, 56, will reportedly be dressing as risqué as she pleases.
Lauren Sánchez Plays By Her Own Fashion Rulebook
"Anna's pretty tough on what people wear. It goes through Anna, what you wear. I'm told that Lauren is not going through Anna. And Lauren will look like Lauren," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter dished on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.
"She's not covering up. The boobs are going to be out. The hair is going to be big. She's not toning it down. She's going to come as Lauren Sánchez," he added about the former entertainment reporter's penchant for very low-cut outfits and fondness for flaunting her cleavage.
Lauren Sánchez 'Bought' the 2025 Met Gala
"Lauren Sánchez bought this ball. It might be Jeff's money, but it was Laurens's idea. This was her passion. He doesn't care about fashion. This is her thing," Shuter revealed, referring to how the Amazon billionaire is the primary financial backer of the 2026 gala.
"And so, he's paid millions of dollars to make his wife literally the belle of the ball. Let's see how Anna feels about this when Lauren gets out of her limousine with her voom voom voom voom voom," the Tinseltown veteran dished.
Lauren Sánchez Is a Relative Newcomer to the Met Gala
Sánchez has only attended the Met Gala once, in 2024, when she was still Bezos' fiancée, and had Wintour's seal of approval with her gown as his plus-one.
For the event, she looked elegant in a custom black Oscar de la Renta strapless bustier with a voluminous skirt featuring a "stained-glass" effect, made from more than 2,000 hand-painted pieces.
While this will only be Sánchez's second time walking the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the fashion extravaganza, Wintour sang the praises of Bezos' wife when announcing in November 2025 that the duo was the primary donors for the 2026 Met Gala.
"I think Lauren is going to be a wonderful asset to the museum and to the event," the former longtime American Vogue editor told CNN.
"[I'm] very grateful for her incredible generosity, and she's a great lover of costume and obviously of fashion, so we're thrilled she's part of the night," Wintour added.
Lauren Sánchez Gets Mocked for Her 'Car Crash' Outfits
Sánchez has taken plenty of heat online for her provocative, skin-baring looks, especially when they are so often inappropriate for the occasion.
She turned heads at Donald Trump's January 2025 formal presidential inauguration when she arrived in a fitted white blazer with just a plunging white lace bra underneath. Even Meta mogul Mark Zuckerberg was caught unable to tear his gaze away from her trainwreck style, which was labeled "trashy" by critics.
Sánchez appeared to be getting a helping hand recently from those with a more innate sense of fashion for a major style overhaul. She attended several Paris Fashion Week shows in January with Wintour by her side, wearing more conservative Dior looks.
However, her makeover attempt fell flat with several gossipy top fashion editors.
"I saw her for the first time in real life at Dior couture. She looks like the type of woman you see in Las Vegas," one editor sneered to the New York Post.
"She can wear vintage Dior, but the way it’s fitted on her body? The way she wears it? Everyone rolled their eyes when she walked in, but you couldn’t stop staring — it was a car crash of a guilty pleasure," the style connoisseur laughed.