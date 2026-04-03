Lauren Sanchez 'Refusing to Follow' Anna Wintour's Strict Fashion Guidelines as Husband Jeff Bezos Sponsors the 2026 Met Gala — 'The Cleavage Will Be Out'

Sánchez has only attended the Met Gala once, in 2024, when she was still Bezos' fiancée, and had Wintour's seal of approval with her gown as his plus-one.

For the event, she looked elegant in a custom black Oscar de la Renta strapless bustier with a voluminous skirt featuring a "stained-glass" effect, made from more than 2,000 hand-painted pieces.

While this will only be Sánchez's second time walking the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the fashion extravaganza, Wintour sang the praises of Bezos' wife when announcing in November 2025 that the duo was the primary donors for the 2026 Met Gala.

"I think Lauren is going to be a wonderful asset to the museum and to the event," the former longtime American Vogue editor told CNN.

"[I'm] very grateful for her incredible generosity, and she's a great lover of costume and obviously of fashion, so we're thrilled she's part of the night," Wintour added.