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Home > Politics > Barack Obama

Barack Obama's Nasty Feud With Donald Trump Caused 'Tension' in His Marriage to Michelle — As Attacks on the Prez 'Frustrate' the Former First Lady

Photo of Barack Obama, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama has admitted Donald Trump is the source of 'tension' in his marriage.

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May 4 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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Barack Obama has admitted that Donald Trump is a major reason his marriage to Michelle Obama is filled with "tension," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The popular Democrat explained that Trump's controversial second term has pulled him back into politics, ruffling his wife's feathers.

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'It Does Create a Genuine Tension'

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Photo of Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama confessed there is 'tension' in his marriage.

"She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives,” Barack told the New Yorker in a new interview.

He continued: "It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her. I'm more forgiving of it, in the sense that I understand why people feel that way, because people aren’t looking at me in historical comparison to other presidents. They don't care about the fact that no other ex-president was the main surrogate for the Party for four election cycles after they left office."

Despite Trump's constant attacks on Barack, including posting a fake video of the former president being arrested, and another clip depicting him and his wife as apes, Barack confessed he has found himself holding back from going tit for tat.

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Barack Obama Battling Donald Trump Behind the Scenes

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump has attacked the former president several times on social media.

"For me to function like Jon Stewart, even once a week, just going off, just ripping what was happening – which, by the way, I'm glad Jon's doing it – then I'm not a political leader, I'm a commentator," he said in the interview, explaining he is doing plenty to fight off Trump, it's just behind the scenes.

Barack, 64, noted, "The media environment is so difficult that people don't even know all the stuff I am doing, right? And, I think, when they do see me, then the sense is, well, why isn't he doing that every day instead of just during a midterm election, or during a referendum campaign around gerrymandering, or what have you?"

Previously, The Hill reported that Barack was "ramping up pressure in Virginia to have voters support the state's redistricting measure and give Democratic candidates a stronger chance in the November midterm elections."

Meanwhile, Michelle, who tied the knot with Barack in 1992, recently revealed that the couple is "navigating" a new phase of marriage.

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Michelle Obama Talks Marriage

Photo of Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

The couple has faced divorce rumors in the past.

Now that their kids, daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, have moved out, Michelle explained, "Our kids are grown. They're out. We're looking at each other like, 'Hey, I remember you.'"

She continued during the March 11 episode of her IMO podcast: "I think it's a new phase for us, which takes time."

The 62-year-old added, "My husband did the hardest job. He reached the top of the thing you could do. Now he's got work to do, individual work to figure out, 'Where am I gonna be? What do I wanna say? Who do I want to be?'"

The longtime married couple has also dealt with rumors they're headed for a divorce, with previous sources claiming the high-profile pair were quietly attempting to divide their $70million empire. However, Michelle was quick to shut down the claims, raging, "folks think we're divorced."

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Photo of Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama has shut down rumors she's splitting from Barack.

She continued: "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting on my man, and we've had some really hard times.

"So we had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to."

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