Barack Obama's Nasty Feud With Donald Trump Caused 'Tension' in His Marriage to Michelle — As Attacks on the Prez 'Frustrate' the Former First Lady

"For me to function like Jon Stewart, even once a week, just going off, just ripping what was happening – which, by the way, I'm glad Jon's doing it – then I'm not a political leader, I'm a commentator," he said in the interview, explaining he is doing plenty to fight off Trump, it's just behind the scenes.

Barack, 64, noted, "The media environment is so difficult that people don't even know all the stuff I am doing, right? And, I think, when they do see me, then the sense is, well, why isn't he doing that every day instead of just during a midterm election, or during a referendum campaign around gerrymandering, or what have you?"

Previously, The Hill reported that Barack was "ramping up pressure in Virginia to have voters support the state's redistricting measure and give Democratic candidates a stronger chance in the November midterm elections."

Meanwhile, Michelle, who tied the knot with Barack in 1992, recently revealed that the couple is "navigating" a new phase of marriage.