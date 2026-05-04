Trump's Granddaughter Kai Dragged for Being 'Arrogant' After Insisting Half the World Doesn't Like Her Because of Her Last Name

The X page for @Breaking911 pulled up the video of Kai's appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast in January, which marked her first-ever podcast guest appearance.

The two were discussing whether fellow students might be mean to her when the golf recruit starts at the University of Miami in the fall.

Kai showed her self-awareness by admitting, "I mean, hey, some people don't like me. I mean, 50 percent of the world doesn't like me because of my last name, but they don't actually know me."

"So, I'm hoping that people actually give me a shot and don't look at my last name, but we'll see," she added.