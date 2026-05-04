Trump's Granddaughter Kai Dragged for Being 'Arrogant' After Insisting Half the World Doesn't Like Her Because of Her Last Name
May 4 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET
Kai Trump claimed she's been in the crosshairs from critics frustrated with her famous family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 18-year-old found herself under fire after a resurfaced clip showed her venting that "50 percent of the world" doesn’t like her because she’s the eldest grandchild of President Donald Trump, prompting some online to slam her as “arrogant” and out of touch.
Kai Trump Knows 'Some People Don't Like Me' Over Famous Last Name
The X page for @Breaking911 pulled up the video of Kai's appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast in January, which marked her first-ever podcast guest appearance.
The two were discussing whether fellow students might be mean to her when the golf recruit starts at the University of Miami in the fall.
Kai showed her self-awareness by admitting, "I mean, hey, some people don't like me. I mean, 50 percent of the world doesn't like me because of my last name, but they don't actually know me."
"So, I'm hoping that people actually give me a shot and don't look at my last name, but we'll see," she added.
Kai Trump Reveals Her Trick to Troll Haters
Kai revealed she's had adults scream at her in public over her presidential grandfather.
"Someone literally walked up to me to tell me that my grandpa sucks. I'm like, 'Well, thank you so much for taking the time out of your day to say that. Like, great. What do you want me to say to that?' I was literally like, 'Okay,'" she said of the uncomfortable interaction.
Revealing how she handled it, Kai slyly explained about the haters, "If you're calmer, it p----- them off more. It's actually kind of funny. That's what I've noticed."
'She Is So Arrogant and Annoying'
Underneath the new X post, Trump critics raged against Kai and her comments.
"No, it’s cause your whole family are grifters," one user fumed toward Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump's daughter.
"Not because of her last name. It’s because of her attitude! She is so arrogant and annoying," a second person scoffed about the high school senior.
"I think she does a pretty good job of just being herself that causes people to dislike her," a third user huffed.
A fourth assured Kai, "Tell her it's OK, most of us who support Trump and love our Country and are Patriotic are in the same boat. It's not a big deal."
Kai Trump Doesn't Let Online Hate 'Affect' Her
Kai has faced backlash recently over social media posts, especially for a trip to The Masters golf tournament in April. But she said on the podcast that she's developed a strong resolve to resist online negativity.
"It just doesn't, like, affect me. And that's going back to the family and everything like that. We all have that mentality. It's just like ingrained into us," she noted.
That shield will come in handy for one of Kai's "bucket list" items, she confessed to wanting during the podcast.
"I think social media-wise, like if I could eventually get one day on YouTube like 10 million subscribers, I think that'd be like really, really cool," the social media-loving teen admitted.