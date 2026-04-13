Kai Trump, 18, Falsely Accused of Breaking Rules at 2026 Masters — As Prez's Granddaughter Faces Backlash Over Lavish Trip

Kai followed the rules and didn't share anything else from The Masters, which Rory McIlroy won on April 12 in a rare back-to-back repeat, claiming the coveted green jacket.

The tournament's website makes it clear why they have the phone ban in place.

"Part of what makes the Masters such a unique environment is the lack of cell phones on the grounds," it reads, noting that "Courtesy phones are available throughout the course."

Members of the media are allowed to have cell phones in the press building, but must leave them behind when heading to the course.

Also banned are "Electronic devices (Cell Phones, Laptops, Tablets, Beepers, Drones, and other electronics), including devices capable of transmitting photo/video."

The list of other banned items is long and includes food, beverages, coolers, strollers, weapons, backpacks, and large purses.

The camera policy notes that the devices are "strictly prohibited on Tournament days (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). On Practice Round days (Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday), cameras are permitted for still photography and personal use only," which is what Kai did.