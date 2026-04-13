Kai Trump, 18, Falsely Accused of Breaking Rules at 2026 Masters — As Prez's Granddaughter Faces Backlash Over Lavish Trip
April 13 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Kai Trump has fiercely defended herself after being accused of breaking one of the biggest rules at The Masters golf tournament, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 18-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump shared a string of Instagram photos from Augusta National, showing herself mingling with the crowds during practice day. But after getting torched online for seemingly breaking the tournament’s notoriously strict no-phones policy, Kai quickly jumped in to defend herself, insisting the snaps were taken without violating any rules.
Kai Trump's Masters Photo Ruffles Feathers
Kai wrote, "What a special place," next to snapshots taken on practice day ahead of the tournament play.
In addition to posing along the course, she got a picture alongside pro Bryson DeChambeau and his caddy.
One of the photos appeared to be a selfie, taken at arm's length, showing the University of Miami golf recruit's pale pink long-sleeved top with The Masters logo. She also had several lanyards around her neck with various Master's security credentials.
Cell phones are strictly prohibited at The Masters and can result in expulsion, so Kai quickly found herself getting brutally called out for seemingly breaking the rules.
'Kick Her Out!'
"'Rules for thee, but not for me!' -Trump family/GOP mantra," one PERSON wrote in the comments of Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump's daughter's post.
"Getting skewered daily for the tone deafness, but you’re gonna keep on posting, huh? That tracks," a second critic wrote before going on to bash Kai's grandfather.
Even after avid golfer Kai left a comment clarifying, "Taken with my Sony camera," a third user still wrote underneath, "I thought phones were against the rules."
A fourth claimed, "No cameras allowed. Kick her out."
The Masters Has Strict Rules for Phones, Cameras and More
Kai followed the rules and didn't share anything else from The Masters, which Rory McIlroy won on April 12 in a rare back-to-back repeat, claiming the coveted green jacket.
The tournament's website makes it clear why they have the phone ban in place.
"Part of what makes the Masters such a unique environment is the lack of cell phones on the grounds," it reads, noting that "Courtesy phones are available throughout the course."
Members of the media are allowed to have cell phones in the press building, but must leave them behind when heading to the course.
Also banned are "Electronic devices (Cell Phones, Laptops, Tablets, Beepers, Drones, and other electronics), including devices capable of transmitting photo/video."
The list of other banned items is long and includes food, beverages, coolers, strollers, weapons, backpacks, and large purses.
The camera policy notes that the devices are "strictly prohibited on Tournament days (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). On Practice Round days (Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday), cameras are permitted for still photography and personal use only," which is what Kai did.
Kai Trump Blasted for Lavish Trip
Kai was also dragged when she first posted the photos from her trip, with some claiming she was "wasting" taxpayer money to witness golf's greatest event.
"Bet our tax money paid for this trip, too," one person commented, as another asked, "How much does this cost to taxpayers?"
While Kai is afforded Secret Service protection as the president's granddaughter, there was no indication that taxpayer money was spent on her trip to The Masters.