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Home > Celebrity > Lauren Sanchez

'She Looks Fake' — Lauren Sanchez Ripped Over 'Plastic' Met Gala Look as She Walks Carpet Without Husband Jeff Bezos

Photo of Lauren Sanchez
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sanchez quickly felt the wrath from Met Gala viewers.

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May 4 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

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Lauren Sanchez is already feeling the heat from cruel trolls, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as her Met Gala look has been torn to shreds.

The 56-year-old's husband, Jeff Bezos, was nowhere to be seen on the gala's carpet, as Sanchez walked alone despite the couple being the primary donors and honorary chairs for the event.

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The History behind Lauren Sanchez's Dress Exposed

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Photo of La La Anthony, Lauren Sanchez
Source: Vogue/YouTube

Sanchez wore a Schiaparelli strapless dress and pricey jewels at the Met Gala.

Sanchez wore a floor-length Schiaparelli strapless dress, which had pearl details across her shoulders. The gown, according to Vogue, is a reference to "Madame X" by John Singer Sargent, a famous portrait at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the Met Gala was held.

The famous 1883 painting once found itself in hot water for the way the strap slipped off the shoulder of its subject, Madame Pierre Gautreau.

"When you stand in front of it now, you see a beautiful woman," Sanchez told Vogue at the event. "For me, the image represents how fashion and cultural standards can shift over time. Today, a strap is a strap, but back when Madame X was painted by Sargent, a strap was a scandal.”

Sanchez accessorized her look with a pair of 60-carat pear-shaped diamond and pearl drop earrings, as well as a 35-carat Marquise Golconda diamond ring.

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Lauren Sanchez Hit By Brutal Trolling

Photo of Lauren Sanchez
Source: Vogue/YouTube

The 56-year-old, however, was ripped apart by critics, as many claimed she looked 'fake.'

Despite the pricey look and the call to art history, plenty of critics weren't having it, as they appeared to be distracted by Sanchez's face, which many believe has gone under the knife.

"She likely paid a ton to get this look. The surgery was unsuccessful," one person raged, as another responded, "Not sure which part is more fake. Going with the lips."

A third user went off, "She was so pretty before all the surgeries," and one added, "What's wrong with her face? She used to be hot."

A commentator claimed Sanches was trying to go for the "plastic" look.

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Protesting the Met Gala

Photo of Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez
Source: MEGA

Bezos did not walk with his wife on the Met Gala carpet.

The Met Gala had already received backlash over Sanchez and Bezos backing it, as protesters went above and beyond to take eyes off the key fashion event. Flyers plastered near the Metropolitan Museum of Art urged the public to boycott the event, with slogans like: "Bezos Met Gala: Brought to you by the firm that powers ICE" and "Boycott the Bezos Met Gala," according to reports.

And just hours before the event was set to launch, hundreds of bottles filled with yellow liquid, believed to be fake urine, had been secretly hidden throughout the museum. Some were said to be placed near priceless artifacts, raising immediate alarm among staff.

The backlash was so severe that Anna Wintour is believed to have held a "," as she was "shocked by how hostile this has become.

According to Rob Shuter's Substack Naughty But Nice, Wintour "imagined the Met Gala would start being seen as a symbol of excess instead of a cultural institution."

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'A Real Panic Meeting'

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Photo of Lauren Sanchez
Source: MEGA

The Met Gala had received protests over Sanchez and Bezos' involvement as primary donors.

The source added, "There was a real panic meeting about messaging. Anna wanted new talking points immediately. The tone inside was urgent."

The protests may have been successful, as according to Shuter's Substack, ticket prices for the event saw a harsh decrease.

"Prices are coming down because they have to," an insider said recently. "Designers aren’t buying like they used to. The demand just isn’t there."

Another source suggested Bezos and Sánchez rocked the Met Gala, and not in a good way, as they explained, "The Bezos–Sánchez moment tipped it. It stopped feeling aspirational and started feeling like a billionaire circus."

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