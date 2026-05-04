'She Looks Fake' — Lauren Sanchez Ripped Over 'Plastic' Met Gala Look as She Walks Carpet Without Husband Jeff Bezos

The 56-year-old's husband, Jeff Bezos , was nowhere to be seen on the gala's carpet, as Sanchez walked alone despite the couple being the primary donors and honorary chairs for the event.

Lauren Sanchez is already feeling the heat from cruel trolls, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as her Met Gala look has been torn to shreds.

Sanchez wore a floor-length Schiaparelli strapless dress, which had pearl details across her shoulders. The gown, according to Vogue, is a reference to "Madame X" by John Singer Sargent, a famous portrait at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the Met Gala was held.

The famous 1883 painting once found itself in hot water for the way the strap slipped off the shoulder of its subject, Madame Pierre Gautreau.

"When you stand in front of it now, you see a beautiful woman," Sanchez told Vogue at the event. "For me, the image represents how fashion and cultural standards can shift over time. Today, a strap is a strap, but back when Madame X was painted by Sargent, a strap was a scandal.”

Sanchez accessorized her look with a pair of 60-carat pear-shaped diamond and pearl drop earrings, as well as a 35-carat Marquise Golconda diamond ring.